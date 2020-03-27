Parth Samthaan Gifted A Diamond Ring To Co-star Erica Fernandes?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most popular serials on Indian television. Recently, a post surfaced on the internet where it was revealed that Parth gifted a diamond ring to Erica. This post was made by a fan account and has since then garnered immense attention.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Preview: Anurag Is Happy As Prerna Wins The Deal?

Parth Samthaan gifted a glorious diamond ring to co-star Erica Fernandes?

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' March 24 | Written Update: Anurag Secretly Helps Prerna

Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are incredibly popular superstars due to the popularity of their show. The two have a huge fan following over social media and often come across several fan-made posts. Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan both have fan pages who like to appreciate the chemistry between the two actors. In a recent post shared by one of the fan pages, it was revealed that Parth gifted Erica a diamond ring.

Also Read | Erica Fernandes And Other Actors Of Kasautii Zindagii Kay - Changes Post The 8-year Leap

Also Read | Erica Fernandes To Shweta Tiwari, A Look At New And Old Cast Of 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

The post read as if Erica Fernandes said that she had a dream wherein the two were at a jewellery shop. There, Parth brought Erica a diamond ring as a gift. Parth Samthaan's made-up reply to this fantasy conversation was that he indeed bought her a ring but her dad paid for the bill in a similar dream. This post invited a bunch of laughter from fans of the shows and the followers of the actors as well. Many fans even praised the humour on the post and praised the admin of the account.

According to an entertainment portal, the couple was indeed dating a while back. However, due to unknown circumstances, the two split up. The cast of the serial recently celebrated the birthday of Parth Samthaan as he turned 29 on March 11. Parth posted an exciting post of the cast and his money-themed cake as well.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.