Hina Khan Lauds Vadodara Police As They Book Shubham Mishra, Says 'Let's Take Them Down'

On July 13, Hina Khan posted an update on her Instagram story which revealed that Shubham Mishra is absconding from the police and that they have taken his parents into custody. But the post then mentioned that Shubham is apprehended and the Vadodara police have booked him under several IPC sections.

Hina Khan lauded the efforts of Vadodara police but also penned that there are many such people like Shubham Mishra who threaten and abuse men and women openly. Hina Khan wrote, "I appreciate your efforts Vadodara police, let's take them down one by one." The Smartphone actor also tagged Mumbai police, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube India and Facebook on her post.

Hina Khan's Instagram story

In a post on Twitter, Hina Khan wrote, "Its time that social media platforms take quick action and resolve this forever. Because us ignoring, reporting or blocking is not enough n never will be. I urge @TwitterIndia @YouTubeIndia @instagram to plz consider this n ban such Channels/Accounts/Handles. #BanSocialMediaAbusers."

(Source: @eyehinakhan Twitter)

Soon after the post, Hina Khan reacted to a fan who wrote that she should "stop posting gym reel videos and upload quality content." Hina Khan gave a befitting reply to the user and penned, "My dear, You have a right to your views but please note and understand that my choices are mine and mine alone. If you like it you may appreciate it. But my workout videos inspire millions.. so that too is a quality content..may b not for you. Appreciate your love though."

Meanwhile, the Vadodara City Police took to Twitter and informed netizens that they took suo moto action in respect of an abusive, threatening video that was uploaded and shared on social media by Shubham Mishra. The tweet by Vadodara City Police further mentioned that they have detained him and initiated the legal process for registration of FIR against him under the relevant section of IPC and IT act. They also shared pictures of Shubham from the police station after he was detained.

Shubham’s video was in reaction to a female comedian’s video on a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Quora. He tossed derogatory abuses at her which did not go down well with users. His video got was reported by celebrities such as Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bhatt, Richa Chadha, among others.

