Erica Fernandes, Gaurav Gera And Other TV Stars Who Are Popular YouTubers

Erica Fernandes, Gaurav Gera, Rannvijay are just some names of TV stars who are active on YouTube and have their own channels. Many stars have gained fame and recognition through the platform and many people are even making revenue from it. Some of our famous TV stars are not only active on the small screens but have also used the power of YouTube to cement their popularity and viewership. Read on to read about 5 such TV celebs who have their YouTube channel.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes has been active on YouTube for quite a few years now and enjoys a good number of subscribers. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star mostly posts makeup tutorials and DIY skincare videos on her channel. Many young make-up enthusiasts follow her to learn her techniques.

Gaurav Gera

Gaurav Gera is known for his hilarity all over the country and that is something he maintains on his YouTube channel as well. He mostly posts videos as his onscreen avatars of Billi Maasi and Chutki. All of his videos are a laughter riot and he enjoys a loyal following.

Suyyash Rai

Actor Suyyash Rai of Pehredaar Piya Ki fame also has a YouTube channel. The actor happens to be a very good singer and covers some of his favourite songs. He also posts videos of his music on his Instagram page. Though he is not very active on YouTube and posts sporadically, his followers have said that they do not mind waiting for his videos as they are always worth it.

Rannvijay Singha

Roadies leader Rannvijay started his YouTube channel to document his marriage to his wife Priyanka Vohra. He called the series on his wedding “Hitched”. After that Rannvijay used his channel to document his hobbies and lifestyle. Since he is an ardent sports fan, his channel also has a lot of sports-related content.

Shakti Mohan

The popular actor and dancer has a YouTube channel called Nritya Shakti where she provides dance tutorials. Shakti Mohan rose to stardom through the show Dance India Dance and has sustained her popularity ever since. Her channel is very popular among beginners who are interested in dancing as she breaks down her routine to make it easy to learn for everyone.

