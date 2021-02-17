Shakti Mohan's Throwback Video With Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap Is Hilarious

Ace choreographer-dancer Shakti Mohan recently reminisced the good old 'Break A Leg' days as she shared her "favourite moment" from the second season of her YouTube show, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap. On Tuesday, the Dance Plus captain shared a hilarious video clip from the celebrity chat show and gushed, "Just a reminder that this is on the internet". Along with posting the clip on her Instagram handle, Shakti also showered them with heaps of praise in a sweet note.

Shakti Mohan shares a 'Super duper candid moment' of Ayushmann & Tahira

Last year in February, celebrity couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap had appeared on Shakti Mohan's YouTube show Break A Leg Season 2, wherein they had a bunch of candid conversations with the latter. Now, yesterday, i.e. February 16, 2021, the Dance India Dance S2 winner took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback video from the show with Ayushmann and Tahira to remind fans that the video exists "on the internet". In the video clip, Shakti mentioned a list of Ayushmann's roles in films and asked Tahira how it affects her life at home.

She said, "Sperm donor (Vicky Donor), a blind man (Andhadhun), a man with erectile dysfunction (Shubh Mangal Saavdhan) and now a gay man (Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan), how does it affect your life at home". In her response, the beloved wife of the Gulabo Sitabo actor set the record straight saying, "I have a brilliant sex life". Tahira continued, "I get a lot of variety. He fulfils all my fantasies. I have no regret." A blushing Ayushmann then added, "Aap ye batao, ek banda police uniform mein aata hai 'Article 15' mein aur usne bola ki 'Get the uniform home', phir lehenge mein aaraha hoon main, which is like bizarre fantasies".

Sharing the clip on her Instagram handle, Shakti wrote, "Just a reminder that this is on the internet. Hahahahah... Super duper candid. My favourite moment from #breakaleg2 Tyra Banks you are too cool, too bold and fearless. Ayush you inspire me every day and how! @tahirakashyap @ayushmannk Love you both for coming and breaking a leg #oneyearago @nrityashakti". Later, Tahira commented on her post writing, "Hahahahah had so much fun".

Check out Shakti Mohan's Instagram post below:

Watch the full video of Ayushmann & Tahira's interview below:

