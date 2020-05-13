Take A Look At The Cast If 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Was Made In Hollywood; Read More

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is one of the most successful Indian television shows. The romantic drama show started in the year 2018 under the banner of Balaji Telefilms by Ekta Kapoor. The show features Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandez, Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif in lead roles.

The show’s plot revolves around the characters of Anurag and Prerna who belong to different worlds but fall for each other. The show portrays how fate turns their lives upside down. The first episode aired on September 25, 2018, and since then the show has gone on to achieve huge success in terms of viewership.

The show also enjoys a massive fan following in all over India. What if the show ever got a Hollywood version of itself? Here is a look at the Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast if the show is ever made in Hollywood

Ryan Gosling as Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu’s character is one of the lead characters on the show. Ryan Gosling becomes the ideal person to portray Anurag as the actor already has a good experience of playing the characters in romantic dramas. It would be a treat for his fans to see him in a romantic drama on a small screen.

Emma Stone as Prerna Sharma

Emma Stone is known in the Hollywood industry for her looks and stellar acting. The role of Anurag’s former wife can be played by the actor with ease. It would be interesting to see the on-screen chemistry of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

Margot Robbie as Komolika

Komolika is one of the most popular characters on the show. She is known for her witty dialogues and on-screen persona. If the show is made in Hollywood, Margot Robbie becomes the perfect choice for the role.

Jake Gyllenhaal as Rishabh Bajaj

The character of Rishabh Bajaj is played by Karan Singh Grover on the show. Jake Gyllenhaal has played several memorable characters over the years. The audience would love to see him portraying the role of Rishabh Bajaj in the Hollywood version of the show.

