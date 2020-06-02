Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes Back On Social Media After "refreshing" Break

Erica Fernandes, who is known for her brilliant acting skills from the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has come back on social media. The actor had been away from all social media platforms for a while and thus her fans were concerned for her well-being. Watching her come back has surely delighted her fans as per the positive comments and a warm welcomed that she received.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes is back

Erica Fernandes, unlike most celebrities and people, did not use social media much during the time in lockdown. Instead, she went on a self-imposed social media detox to keep away from all the digital activities for a while, according to a news portal. It has been two weeks and Erica is back on social media and her fans could not be happier about this. Making a comeback, Erica Fernandes posted a picture of herself in her signature aesthetic look which went well with her profile. She also wrote a caption addressing the long time that she had been away.

Erica Fernandes started off by wishing her fans a good afternoon. She then proceeded to mention that she was indeed away from social media and her phone as well for a good period of time. The actor said that she always wanted to do something like this, however, due to the nature of her work, she was unable to pull off something like this. Erica Fernandes seemed thankful for the lockdown that she finally got to go on a detox from social media and phones for a while. She called it the best thing to do and added that it felt like a refreshing change. She concluded the caption by saying that now she is back.

Erica looked amazing in her hand over the ear pose in front of a pretty grey backdrop. She wore a crop top with red prints on it along with denim jeans. The actor had had a pleasant smile as she posed for the camera. On the work front, Erica Fernandes was last seen playing the lead in the new Kasautii Zindagii Kay which is the reboot of the old Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Shweta Tripathi. The new Kasautii Zindagii Kay had become a popular show and had garnered tremendous fame for the time it was on TV. Fans are now eager to watch her come back on TV once again as well.

