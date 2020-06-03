'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star Erica Fernandes Talks About Mental Health Amid Lockdown

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous celebrities are coming forward to talk about mental health during this difficult phase. Among them, Erica Fernandes revealed how she has been taking care of her mental health while self-quarantining in an interview. According to a report by a media portal, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor explained the ways by which people can fight this challenging situation.

Erica Fernandes's views on mental health

As per reports, Erica Fernandes has been practicing yoga and meditation regularly during the lockdown. Moreover, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star described how adding these things to her daily routine has been beneficial. She said that exercising yoga and meditation has proved to be quite effective in keeping her calm and composed.

Reportedly, Erica Fernandes talked about the time being challenging. She added that the current generation is facing problems that they had never come across earlier. So, the actor explained that it is essential to be at peace mentally apart from being physically active and strong. Erica Fernandes urged on the importance of meditating and practicing yoga as she felt it would be the key to achieve the correct balance.

According to reports, Erica Fernandes was devastated to see and read about the disturbing situation of frontline workers who are being ill-treated in various parts of the country. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor asserted everyone to treat them with the utmost respect as frontline workers have been working relentlessly amid the COVID-19 crisis. Erica Fernandes also shed some light on the serious problems caused by fake forwards. She said that they have been creating a mess in handling situations.

The actor asserted her fans to not forward unauthenticated messages and help in not creating unnecessary stress in everyone’s life. Moreover, she added that it would be best to not engage in them. According to the actor, unauthenticated messages have been making rounds for a long time and have resulted in stress among people. So, as per reports, Fernandes concluded by saying say that talking about things going in one’s mind with their loved ones or a professional can help people cope better with the situation.

Celebrities on mental health amid COVID-19 lockdown

Apart from Erica Fernandes, various Bollywood celebrities talked about mental health amid COVID-19 lockdown. A couple of months ago, Deepika Padukone planned to go live on Instagram and discuss prioritizing mental health with WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, she had to postpone it. On the other hand, Anil Kapoor also stressed on the importance of mental health amid the crisis. He took to Instagram and shared his workout photo with a huge caption regarding the same.

