Erica Fernandes Opens Up About 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Going Off Air

Star Plus’ popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, recently celebrated its second anniversary on September 25, 2020. However, the show will soon go off air. In a recent interview, the lead actor Erica Fernandes spoke about her views on the show and her future ventures. Read on:

Erica Fernandes on Kasautii Zindagii Kay going off-air

In an interview with Pinkvilla, when the actor was asked about how a show that worked 20 years ago will receive similar reactions today, she said that it is not necessary that what worked 20 years ago, will receive equal attention even today. Back then, she said, the audiences were different, but since then, the viewers have evolved. Besides this, the script and content of daily soaps have also developed, and there’s no set formula that works every time, she further elaborated.

Talking about the lockdown days, Erica Fernandes said that the issues of social distancing affected the shooting. She revealed that post lockdown when the shooting of TV shows resumed, many daily shows were also pulled off air abruptly, which, according to her, was much more affected by the lockdown. She noted that there were many restrictions on the set after shooting resumed post unlock phase in June.

When asked about her plans, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor said that she is looking forward to doing something she has not tried so far. A few days back, she took to her Instagram handle to hint towards her upcoming project, as she shared a photo with a ‘mystery man’ and talked about an ‘interesting’ forthcoming project. In the image shared, she can be seen posing for a mirror selfie with a man whose face was blurred and when she asked fans to guess who it is, fans were quick to take Bepannah fame Harshad Chopda’s name.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 is a show produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, and it started airing from September 25, 2018, on Star Plus. It showcases the love story between Anurag and Prerna. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast features:

Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu

Erica Fernandes as Prerna Sharma

Hina Khan/ Aamna Sharif as Komolika Chaubey

Karan Singh Grover/Karan Patel as Rishabh Bajaj

Shubhaavi Choksey as Mohini Basu

Uday Tikekar as Moloy Basu

Kanupriya Pandit as Veena Sharma

Kali Prasad Mukherjee as Rajesh Sharma

