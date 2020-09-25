Erica Fernandes Has Special Message For Fans As She Bids Goodbye To Prerna Sharma

One of the most popular telly shows, Kausautii Zindagii Kay 2 is coming to an end very soon. Erica Fernandes, who plays Prerna Sharma in the show, has recently come up with an appreciation post for the character that has won million hearts. After a successful run for two years, Erica will be ending her stint as Prerna sometime in October this year. Here's what this is about.

Erica Fernandes bids goodbye to Prerna Sharma, posts special message for fans

On Erica Fernandes' Instagram account, the actor put up a series of posts to show her love for the character of Prerna Sharma from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She has also extended her gratitude towards her fans who had supported and loved her character throughout the run of the show. In the posts, she has listed Prerna's qualities, popular quotes and her famous dialogues from the show. Check them out here:

Meanwhile, it seems that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been pulled down because Parth Samthaan was not ready to play the father of an eight-year-old kid. Not to mention, the show's low TRPs also contributed to this. The last episode will air on October 3 while the shooting schedule has already been complete.

Many actors from the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 have taken to their social media to say their last goodbye to the show. Besides Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 cast consists of Pooja Banerjee, Aamna Shariff, Karan Patel, Shubhaavi Choksey, Sahil Anand, Charvi Saraf, Uday Tikekar and others in important roles. Check out their posts here:

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' updates

In other news, the current plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 currently shows that Anurag is fed up of Komolika's antics and has been vocal about his affection for Prerna. The latter is confused as to why Anurag is looking out for her and being affectionate towards her. Meanwhile, Komolika has new tricks up her sleeves to trouble Prerna like adopting her daughter, Sneha (Samidha) just to blackmail her.

Meanwhile, Shivani was about to get married to Ronit whose only plan was to torture her. But she learned the truth and broke off their marriage. On the other hand, romance seems to be brewing between Mr Bajaj's daughter, Kuki and Anurag's nephew Kaushik. Anupam, who had left Nivedita eight years ago, is back to take her home.

