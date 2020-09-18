'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' Star Erica Fernandes Thanks Fans For Sweet Farewell Surprise

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star Erica Fernandes thanked her fans for their sweet gesture of a surprise gift on her last day of the shoot. Erica completed her last day of the shoot along with co-star Karan Patel and was gifted a sweet surprise by her Ejfians. It is reported that Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 last episode will air on October 3, 2020.

Erica Fernandes thanks her Ejfians for the surprise

Erica thanked her fans for their sweet gesture as she posted snippets of their surprise on her Instagram handle. Her fans who she refers to as Ejfians surprised her with a souvenir note and a Kasautii Zindagii Kay themed cake. The cake was customized in the form of a film roll and included pictures of her co-star Parth Samthaan who portrayed Anurag Basu in the show.

The souvenir note read, “Dear team Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hum Hai Rahii Pyaar Ke Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte. Love and best wishes EFJIANS”. Erica replied to the note, “Thank you Ejfians for this heartfelt gesture on my last day on the show.” Her next story was a snippet of the customized cake with the number two on top of the cake. Take a look at Erica’s surprise from her Ejfians:

Erica Fernandes' Instagram

Before her role of Prerna in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica was known for her character of Sonakshi in the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aisi Bhi. She immediately became a popular name in every Indian household. However, other than TV shows, Erica has also been winning hearts on social media. She often makes headlines because of her stunning and bold style statements. Erica has a fan following of about 2.8M followers on Instagram and sets the internet on fire with every picture she posts. Take a look at her Instagram handle:

About the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 premiered in the year 2018 and is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. The show starred Parth Samthaan as Anurag Basu and Erica Fernandes as Prerna. It also included Hina Khan, Karan Singh Grover, Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel. The story revolves around two lovers who are faced with several trials to prove their love for each other. It is reported that the final episode of the show will be aired on October 3, 2020. Fans are excited for the climax of the show that will reveal what happens to Anurag and Prerna at the end.

