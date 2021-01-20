Erica Fernandes Posts A New Reel On Instagram, Fans Call Her A Real-life 'Barbie Doll'

Erica Fernandes rose to fame with her portrayal of Dr. Sonakshi Bose in the hit television serial Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, alongside Shaheer Sheikh. Since then, the popular TV actor hasn't looked back and enjoys a huge fan following on social media and is appreciated for her acting skills too. Read on to know about her latest Instagram reel, where she used a filter that made her look like a real-life doll.

Erica Fernandes' video

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Erica is quite active on social media and frequently posts pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Most of her posts are pictures with her pet dog, make-up tutorials, glimpses of her friends and family, and a few BTS videos from her shoots.

Fernandes recently took to the social media site to share a reel with her fans and followers, wherein she used a filter that made her look like a real-life doll. The actor could be seen wearing a denim shirt and had a black mask on, with cartoon teeth printed on it. The cute video had Erica taking down her mask to see her animated face with big eyes and acted surprised looking at it. Her caption read, "Haila ! Yeh kaun hai ðŸ™€" The song Jaane Kyun from Dostana played in the background. You can see it here.

Fan reactions on Erica Fernandes's Instagram post

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star has around 3.1 million followers on Instagram and her latest reel received around 52k likes within a couple of hours. Erica's fans and followers commented saying how cute she looked in the video and complimented her on her real-life doll avatar. While one of her followers wrote, "You look like a real barbie doll ðŸ˜ƒðŸ˜ƒ", another one called her queen. You can see a few of the comments on her post here.

Erica Fernandes' YouTube Channel

Erica Fernandes started her YouTube channel in the year 2011 on November 24. Since then, the actor has gained over 70 million views on over 170 videos and has over 1.45 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Besides this, a few months back, Fernandes also received silver and golden play button from YouTube for crossing 1 million subscribers. Most of her videos on her channel are make-up tutorials, skin-care and hair-care routines, and a few vlogs.

Image Credits: Erica Jennifer Fernandes Official Instagram Account

