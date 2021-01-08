'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Star Erica Fernandes Relishes Lunch Date With Her 'girl Gang'

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Erica Fernandes recently shelled out major squad goals for fans on Instagram as she shared multiple glimpses of her lunch date with her girl gang in Mumbai. Popularly known as Prerna from KZK, Erica visited Bandra's famous seafood restaurant Bastian with girlfriends Shubhaavi Chouksey and Sonyaa Ayodhya for a girls' day out. Yesterday, the television actor shared a streak of pictures from her lunch date with Shubhaavi and Sonyaa and the '#mad3' looked nothing less than stunning in their stylish outfits.

Erica Fernandes' photos from her lunch date with girlfriends are all things ravishing

Yesterday, i.e. January 7, 2021, television actor Erica Fernandes made headlines after she gave fans a sneak-peek into her lunch date with her girl gang at Bastian, Mumbai. She was also snapped by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani at the seafood outlet in Bandra with her friends Shubhaavi Chouksey and Sonyaa Ayodhya. In the pictures shared by her on Instagram, Erica looked like a million bucks in a short coat which she paired with a black crop top and black shorts along with a pair of sheer stockings and black sneakers, while friend Sonyaa sported a white buttoned crop with a pair of bell-bottom denim pants and Shubhaavi rocked an oversized white jacket over a white top and bell-bottom denim jeans.

Sharing the picture with her girl gang, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor wrote, "Lunch with my girl gang. #mad3". She also shared a streak of goofy pictures from her lunch date yesterday and captioned the post writing, "Hum aur humare 2 ... dost (sic)".

Check out Erica Fernandes' Instagram posts below:

Later, Erica Fernandes shared some pictures of her scrumptious lunch at the seafood outlet on Instagram which had her fans as well as pals from the television industry gushing about them. Sharing the pictures of her appetizing lunch, Erica wrote, "Ufffff the food!! How many foodies out here ?!? Raise your hand (sic)". Soon, her friend Sonyaa along with television pals Arjun Bijlani and Sana Makbul commented on her post with a raised-hand emoticon.

Take a look:

