Shaheer Sheikh Reminisces About Working With Erica Fernandes, Says It Was 'amazing'

Television star Shaheer Sheikh has now become a household name due to his stints in shows like Mahabharat, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. While he was last seen on the small screen essaying the role of Abir Rajvansh, fans haven’t forgotten his sizzling chemistry with Erica Fernandes in his previous romantic show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Now, in his recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shaheer Sheikh spoke candidly about how he would love to pair up with Erica once again.

ALSO READ| Shaheer Sheikh To Sana Khan: Celebrity Weddings That Grabbed Headlines This Week

Shaheer Sheikh on working with Erica Fernandes

During the interaction, Shaheer narrated that he has a lot of fun while shooting for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. According to him, it was ‘effortless’ as everyone who was a part of the project were ‘amazing’, be it Erica or Supriya Maa. While sharing his experience, the actor also said that he never had to put any ‘extra effort’ during the production as he never felt he was acting for a daily soap.

ALSO READ| Shaheer Sheikh Twins With Wife Ruchikaa, Says He Is 'on Top Of The World'

As per Shaheer, along with him all the other actors including the makers did not they were working on a ‘particular project’ due to the brilliancy in ‘imagination and visualisation’. Whenever Shaheer would go to the sets of the show, he would never feel that he was working. For him, it was all about ‘catching up with everyone and returning’. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi saw Shaheer essaying the role of Dev Dixit, whereas Erica was seen as Sonakshi Bose. During its run on television, it became one of the most-watched shows on Sony TV.

ALSO READ| Shaheer Sheikh Reveals How He Felt About 'Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke' Ending Abruptly

On the work front, Shaheer was recently seen essaying the role of Veer Singh in ZEE5’s fictional drama series Paurashpur. He also grabbed headlines for his intimate wedding with girlfriend Ruchikaa Kapoor. The duo opted for a court marriage and made the news official on Instagram by sharing romantic pictures. While announcing the news, Shaheer wrote, “Zindagi khatm bhi ho jaaye agar...Na kabhi khatm ho ulfat ka safar”. Check out the adorable photo posted by the actor below:

ALSO READ| Shaheer Sheikh Shares Pictures From Honeymoon With Ruchikaa Kapoor; Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.