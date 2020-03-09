Erica Fernandes' Instagram Pictures Prove Her Love For Sunglasses; Check Out

Erica Fernandes is one of the famous faces on Indian television. The actor has appeared in two TV shows and quite a few films, following which she has gained a lot of fame and appreciation. She made her small screen debut with Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi in which she was paired opposite Shaheer Shaikh.

She is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is ruling hearts with her amazing acting skills. The actor is playing the role of Prerna opposite Parth Samthaan who is playing the role of Anurag Basu. Apart from this, teh actor also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media. Here are some of her pictures which shows her obsession for sunglasses.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes' Stunning Looks In Floral Outfits You Must Check Out

Pictures of Erica Fernandes that show her love for sunglasses

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes' Best Romantic Scenes In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'; See Videos

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes' Best Co-stars With Whom She Had Great Chemistry; See The List

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes' Best Friends In TV Industry With Whom She Often Shares Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.