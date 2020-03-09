The Debate
Erica Fernandes' Instagram Pictures Prove Her Love For Sunglasses; Check Out

Television News

Erica Fernandes is known for her looks and has a huge social media following. Here are some of the pictures of her which show her obsession for sunglasses.

Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is one of the famous faces on Indian television. The actor has appeared in two TV shows and quite a few films, following which she has gained a lot of fame and appreciation. She made her small screen debut with Sony TV's show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi in which she was paired opposite Shaheer Shaikh.

She is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is ruling hearts with her amazing acting skills. The actor is playing the role of Prerna opposite Parth Samthaan who is playing the role of Anurag Basu. Apart from this, teh actor also enjoys a massive fan following on her social media. Here are some of her pictures which shows her obsession for sunglasses.

Pictures of Erica Fernandes that show her love for sunglasses

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

