The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Erica Fernandes Gives Wardrobe Goals In These Stunning Lehenga Looks

Television News

Erica Fernandes is not only known for her acting but also her sartorial choices. The television actor aces the fashion game with her adorable lehenga looks.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
erica fernandes

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame actor Erica Fernandes is not only known for her skilful acting but also her impeccable sartorial choices. The television actor aces the fashion game with her stunning attires. From slaying the party outfits to casual hangout looks, Fernandes knows how to make head turns with her appearance. We have compiled some of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor’s lehenga looks to inspire your ethnic wardrobe.

1. The one in pastel green ensemble    

Erica has donned pastel green shade ensemble in this look. She has paired off-shoulder choli with the same coloured skirt. This attire is adorned with vibrant embroidery and mirror work. For a complete look, The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has accessorised large Jhumkas, Maang Tikka and left her straightened hair open.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

 

2. The one with the shimmery monotone ensemble

Erica Fernandes has glammed up her look in this glittery ensemble. Sprinkled with sequins, this silver monotone attire has flared skirt and round neck blouse featuring her well-toned midriff. The actor has sported silver statement earrings and open hair for a rounded off look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Also read: Did Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan Date Erica Fernandes? Here's The Truth

3. The one with the bridal look

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor is a showstopper in this dazzling bridal look. Erica has gracefully donned this white, red and golden ensemble and accessorised heavy ornaments. Featuring detailed zari work, this lehenga is paired with white dupatta with a gorgeous golden border. The actor has tied her hair in a neat bun and covered it with the dupatta for a complete look.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Also read: Erica Fernandez Attends Kasautii Co-star Sonyaa Ayodhya's Mehendi Ceremony; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Also read: Erica Fernandes: Quirky Bindi Looks Of The Kasautii Zindagii Kay Actor

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERICA JENNIFER FERNANDES (@iam_ejf) on

Also read: Erica Fernandes' Most Stunning Looks From 2019 That You Must Check Out

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES