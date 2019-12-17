Erica Fernandes Gives Wardrobe Goals In These Stunning Lehenga Looks

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi fame actor Erica Fernandes is not only known for her skilful acting but also her impeccable sartorial choices. The television actor aces the fashion game with her stunning attires. From slaying the party outfits to casual hangout looks, Fernandes knows how to make head turns with her appearance. We have compiled some of the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor’s lehenga looks to inspire your ethnic wardrobe.

1. The one in pastel green ensemble

Erica has donned pastel green shade ensemble in this look. She has paired off-shoulder choli with the same coloured skirt. This attire is adorned with vibrant embroidery and mirror work. For a complete look, The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor has accessorised large Jhumkas, Maang Tikka and left her straightened hair open.

2. The one with the shimmery monotone ensemble

Erica Fernandes has glammed up her look in this glittery ensemble. Sprinkled with sequins, this silver monotone attire has flared skirt and round neck blouse featuring her well-toned midriff. The actor has sported silver statement earrings and open hair for a rounded off look.

3. The one with the bridal look

The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor is a showstopper in this dazzling bridal look. Erica has gracefully donned this white, red and golden ensemble and accessorised heavy ornaments. Featuring detailed zari work, this lehenga is paired with white dupatta with a gorgeous golden border. The actor has tied her hair in a neat bun and covered it with the dupatta for a complete look.

