Erica Fernandes Shares BTS Video From 'Juda Kar Diya'; Fans Shower Love On The Post

Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram today on December 10, 2020, to upload a BTS video from her recent music video Juda Kar Diya. The video features her and actor Harshad Chopda who was her co-star for the song which was voiced by Stebin Ben. Scroll down to take a look at the Instagram post.

Also Read: Parth Samthaan Drops 'Hero' BTS Video, Trains Himself For A New Avatar In Series; Watch

Erica Fernandes shares BTS video from Juda Kar Diya

Actor Erica Fernandes shared a BTS video from the filming of her latest music video. The video featured her and co-star Harshad Chopda as they shot on the beaches of Goa. The clip has 54k likes so far and her fans and friends have dropped a series of comments under the post. For her caption, she wrote, “Bts followed by the hashtags #judakardiya and #judakardiyawitherishad” and tagged Desi Music Factory who are the producers.

Fans' reactions to the post:

Also Read: Erica Fernandes Shares First Look Of Her MV With Harshad Chopda, Fans Call Her 'Queen'

More about the Juda Kar Diya video

Juda Kar Diya released 2 days ago on December 8, 2020, and has been received very well since its release on YouTube. The video has over 5.1 million views and is trending on number 10 on the video-streaming platform. The song has been voiced by Stebin Ben and is a romantic track shot on the beaches of Goa. The video was shot back in October 2020, as the actor has shared pictures, although without any hints from the time of the filming.

Erica first announced the release of the song on her Instagram feed along with the first poster on December 4, 2020. It featured Harshad and Erica in the white wedding attire and had their fans raving over it. The song has its lyrics written by Sanjeev Chaturvedi and music composed by duo Sanjeev & Ajay and produced by Rajat Nagpal and Ashique Elahi. Anshul Garg has bankrolled the project with Agam Mann and Azeem Mann as directors. DOP is Shinda Singh with Choreography from Sumit Kumar and Art Director by Roshan.

Also Read: Parth Samthaan's Reaction To Erica Fernandes & Harshad Chopda’s Romance Will Surprise You

Also Read: Erica Fernandes And Harshad Chopda's New Song 'Juda Kar Liya' Leaves Audiences In Tears

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.