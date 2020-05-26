After Erica Fernandes, Karishma Tanna Teams Up With Urvashi For Fun Video; Watch Promo

Television stars Karishma Tanna and Urvashi Dholakia have collaborated for a fun YouTube video that will soon be unveiled online. While sharing a promo of the same, Urvashi Dholakia revealed that the duo had a super fun time while shooting the episode. Here's what the Kasautii Zindagii Ki star revealed about Karishma Tanna.

On Monday evening, Dholakia took to her Instagram and shared a fun promo of her upcoming video with Karishma Tanna. In the visual, the duo can be seen revealing fun memories about each other. The Qayamat Ki Raat actor and Dholakia are seen playing the 'Question and answer' game. The Chandrakanta actor reveals that every time Karishma Tanna enters the room they start getting complex and wonder, whether people are underdressed or overdressed because Tanna dresses to kill.

Urvashi Dholakia's caption to the post read, "As many of you had guessed it correct, yes my next guest on the show is the supremely talented and gorgeous Karishma Tanna!! We had a super fun time shooting this episode. To find out what we spoke about, watch the full video on my YouTube channel tomorrow at 12 pm. Thank you @karishmaktanna for being a part of @trendingnowwithurvashi." Take a look.

Watch the promo here:

Furthermore, in the promo, Urvashi questions Tanna if she would rather eat a dead bug or a live worm. To which Karishma Tanna exclaims, "Oh my god, what did you ask me." After which, Urvashi reacts and states that someone who has just won Khatron Ke Khiladi has to answer the question. And the fun banter goes on.

For the unversed, before Karishma Tanna, Urvashi collaborated with Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Erica Fernandes, and the video received a thumbs up from fans. In the visual, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor and Dholakia are seen playing the 'Never have I ever' game. When Urvashi questions Erica if she has ever regifted a gift that was given to her, the latter said 'we often do that'.

In the next part of the video, Erica Ferandnes talks about Urvashi Dholakia's character as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Ki. Erica praises Urvashi's role and tells her- "You have made Komolika who Komolika was.'" After that Urvashi also asks Fernandes if she has ever lied to her parents. And then, the blogger-actor says that she has. Erica then funnily turns around to check if someone in the house heard her or no.

