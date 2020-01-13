Erica Fernandes' Fans Ask 'who Is The Lucky Guy?’ After She Shares A Cryptic Post

Hindi television actor Erica Fernandes recently shared a picture of her hand with two rings on her social media account. In the picture, her hand is seen placed in the hands of a man while the words ‘with you, I’m happy!’ are written on the image. Erica Fernandes shared a huge post on her social media account and clarified that she isn’t engaged. However, that hasn’t stopped her fans from speculating if she is disclosing her relationship.

ALSO READ: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Cast Erica Fernandes And Parth Samthaan's Best BTS Posts In 2019

In the post, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor wrote about how she’s happy with the person. Erica Fernandes also mentions that the person means a lot to her and that he has brought about a good change in her. Her fans gave been speculating who the person might be. Many asked her who is the lucky guy while many congratulated her. Many said that they are happy for her. Television producer Ekta Kapoor and actor Sonyaa Ayodhya have commented on Erica’s post.

Check out the fan reactions here

Eriiiii stop killing me with the suspense who is itt. Did my baby just announce her relationship or is this some kind of prank???#EricaFernandes pic.twitter.com/LhlK0vh53L — Sharon Thomas (@Sharon59851223) January 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes-inspired Looks For Wedding Wardrobe; See Pics

@IamEJF what is happening girl??#EricaFernandes

This excitement n suspense will kill me😱🤪



I am emotional actually😍😘 pic.twitter.com/RbTjDY0mBy — 𝕥𝒆ᗩⓜ 𝔭ʳ𝔢𝓡𝓝ค😘 (@ItsPreeti007) January 13, 2020

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes Aka Prerna's Saree Game In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'

About Erica Fernandes

Erica Fernandes is an actor, as well as a model, is best known for essaying the role of Prerna in the television show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has also essayed the role of Dr Sonakshi Bose in the television show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. She has won many prestigious titles. In 2017, she was ranked 4th in the 20 Most Desirable Women on Indian Television List, which is published by reputed news daily. In 2018 she was ranked 3rd on the list. In the same year, she was placed in 15th in the Biz Asia's TV Personality List. In 2019, Erica Fernandes ranks 15th in the Eastern Eye's 50 Sexiest Asian Women of 2019 List.

ALSO READ: Erica Fernandes Gives Wardrobe Goals In These Stunning Lehenga Looks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.