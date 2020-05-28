Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan Draws Flak From Netizens For Partying Amid Lockdown

As domestic flight services resumed, Parth Samthaan, who plays the character of Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay boarded a flight from Mumbai for Hyderabad. He had taken to his Instagram stories and posted a video where he was seen walking at the airport wearing a face shield. But after reaching Hyderabad, he was seen partying with his friends and the video of him at the pool party is gaining a log of criticism from netizens. Read here to know more about it.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Parth Samthaan seen parting amid lockdown

On May 27, 2020, Parth Samthaan's fan account shared a video clip where Parth was seen partying. In the now-deleted video, he was in a black vest and denim pants as he enjoys himself by a poolside. This sparked outrage on the internet as it reportedly showed the star violating lockdown restrictions. Here are a few snippets from the video.

Image credits: Snippets from the 'pool party' video in question

After watching this post, netizens criticised him. Take a look

As far as I know if anyone comes from abroad or another states especially from the redzones like Mumbai,Chennai,Delhi etc ,they have to be in 14 days institutional quarantine. (As per IMA)ðŸ™„ðŸ™I'm not giving any lectures..just pointing out the fact!!#KasautiiZindagiiKay — Dr.bose (@Anju12315) May 27, 2020

As usual the dumb heads think their favourite's travel to Hyderabad, followed by pool party is no wrong. One needs to self quarantine if you are traveling to/from other places. He broke the rules! Made fun of sacrifices of docs, HC staff, police, others !! #KasautiiZindagiiKay — myejf (@myejf) May 27, 2020

How do people defend someone who travels from one state to another to party with friends in this pandemic ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ pic.twitter.com/HJYd2kbGFR — â¦ (@its_sharmili) May 26, 2020

Ppl should mind their own business. He is not bound to tell anyone Wht he does in personal life, he still updates bcz Parthians are always concerned abt him! He travelled with all precautions n followed all rules so mind your own business! Why after him always #ParthSamthaan pic.twitter.com/RMTCMz4M7W — Faerie (@Faerie101) May 27, 2020

Citizens wrote about how Parth has making fun of frontline workers as he is not following the rules. They added that how he is violating and not helping them curb the spread of the virus and not taking precautions. Others pointed out how he has travelled and has to be in quarantined for 14 days. While many criticized him, his fans also came in support of the actor.

