'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' 2: Know The Possible Ending To Anurag-Prerna's Love Story

Kasautii Zindagii Kay, featuring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan, is all set to go off air soon. The Ekta Kapoor show is struggling to gain TRP ratings like the old Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan. Since Parth Samthaan had decided to quit the show, the team decided to end the show as well. Reports from SpotboyE reveal that the show will air its last episode on October 3, 2020. It also reveals the possible ending of the show.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sep 17: Anurag Fumes Over Komolika, Sneha's Truth Revealed

How will Kasautii Zindagii Kay end?

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay sequel that started in September 2018, after its successful run, is all set to go off air and be replaced by another show. According to reports, the makers of Kasautii Zindagii Kay have decided to bring a twist to the story, unlike the original show. In Shweta Tiwari's show, Anurag and Prerna die in the end together while Komolika falls off a cliff and dies. In that show, Anurag and Prerna could never have a happy ending.

However, this time, the makers have decided to give the audience what they want. Reports say that Komolika's character, played by Aamna Sharif, will die. The character that has caused troubles to Anurag, played by Parth Samthaan, and Prerna, played Erica Fernandes, will finally be killed. Anurag and Prerna will have a happy ending. Komolika will also die in the end; however, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' SPOILERS: Komolika Is Shocked To Learn About Prerna's Daughter

Final days of shoot

The reports also mentioned that the shoot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is about to wrap up soon. Erica Fernandes and Karan Patel, who plays Rishabh Bajaj, are shooting their last scene today on the sets of Kasautii Zindagii Kayy. The other actors will be done with their final shoot by the end of this week. The final episode will air on October 3.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' September 16 Written Update | Anurag Finds The Papers

Kasautii Zindagii Kayy cast apart from Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes also includes Aamna Sharif and Karan Patel. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms. The plot revolves around two lovers, Prerna and Anurag, who fall in love but have to go through several difficult situations in order to be together. The plot has various twists and turns that unravel later in the show.

Also Read | Charvi Saraf, Who Plays Shivani In 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Confirms The Show's End Date

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.