'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Cast To Welcome New Member As Mr Bajaj's Son?

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan, Karan Singh Grover and Aamna Sharif in lead roles is enjoying a super-success streak as the daily soap has hit the right chords with the audience. Even though the show has been stalled due to Coronavirus, fans are yet actively sharing what they feel about the current track of the show. If latest reports are to believed, Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast will welcome a new member as Mr Rishabh Bajaj's son in the show.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast to welcome a new member as Bajaj's son

While in the previous Kasautii Zindagii Kay episodes fans saw Prerna getting back after eight years to take revenge from Anurag, Mr Bajaj, on the other hand, is happy to have Prerna is in life. Moreover, the twist in the tale came to light when a new eight-year-old girl was pictured in the show. And fans in huge numbers speculated if it was Prerna and Anurag's daughter. But now, as per reports, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay cast might see another entry as Rishabh Bajaj’s son after Karan Singh Grover's re-entry as Mr Rishabh Bajaj to save Prerna from drowning did super well with the audience. However, there is no official announcement about the same yet.

As per the aired Kasautii Zindagii Kay episodes, Prerna officially took over Basu's land by planning a concrete scheme with a developer, by putting an end to their mall project. Prerna's happiness knew no bounds when she won her step towards destroying Anurag's business. Here's how fans are reacting.

Mr Bajaj has Attitude Style and is Hot.. My love for him will never stop 🔥♥️ #MrBajaj #kasautiizindagiikay2#karansinghgrover @Iamksgofficial Come back soon Missing Bajaj so Much pic.twitter.com/MITeHCYj6U — Zainab Yasir - 🔥Bajaj Forever🔥 (@zainabr484) April 8, 2020

