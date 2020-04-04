Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Fans Slam Revenge-story; Demand Anurag In Better Position!

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles is enjoying a super-success streak. Even though the show has been stalled due to Coronavirus, fans are yet actively sharing what they feel about the current track of the show. While in the previous Kasautii Zindagii Kay episodes fans saw Prerna getting back after eight years to take revenge from Anurag, Mr Bajaj, on the other hand, was on-toes supporting her decisions. And then Komolika was baffled as Prerna's whereabouts were vexing her. Looks like the revenge story is not doing great with AnuPre fans.

Fans slam Kasautii Zindagii Kay revenge track

As the aired Kasautii Zindagii Kay episodes, Prerna officially took over Basu's land by planning a concrete scheme with a developer, by putting an end to their mall project. Prerna's happiness knew no bounds when she won her step towards destroying Anurag's business. And now, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' fans are not liking the revenge story, as Anurag has sacrificed all he had to let Prerna win the deal.

Fans react to KZK track

@StarPlus This is the most rude thing I've ever seen how thankeless you are actually do one thing just kill #AnuragBasu because we put up with your trite show #KasautiiZindagiiKay only for him #ParthSamthaan deserves to be in better place PERIOD! — ن (@unarlis) April 3, 2020

Such a injustice

The actor who has given almost 2years to a show he is not even included in star parivar promotion video

I have alwz believe my boy deserve better script than of kzk but he deserve to be in better channel @StarPlus nai?#ParthSamthaan #KasautiiZindagiiKay — parthupie🍀🍁 🌿 (@HameshaParth) April 3, 2020

Epi 276

Anu still culdnt hear a word against P, became aggressive towards his family member to stop him-only to be berated & accused of treading the wrong path! #ParthSamthaan drills a hole in the chest by LIVING Anu's pain, frustration, helplessness & guilt💔#KasautiiZindagiiKay pic.twitter.com/vNFPoOmg2t — ParthSmitten (@SphatikaMenon) April 3, 2020

Dimwits...episode reviews of previous episodes can’t take into account what’s happening now...what’s so hard to understand? And what happens to ur peace message when he’s abused/bashed/insulted 24/7, regardless of tracks? Stop making a fool of yourselves! #KasautiiZindagiiKay https://t.co/WXA9xcR24F — ParthSmitten (@SphatikaMenon) April 2, 2020

