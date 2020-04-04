The Debate
Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Fans Slam Revenge-story; Demand Anurag In Better Position!

Television News

'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' fans have taken to Twitter to talk about how the revenge story is demoralising Anurag's (Parth Samthaan) role in the show. Check out.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay starring Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan in lead roles is enjoying a super-success streak. Even though the show has been stalled due to Coronavirus, fans are yet actively sharing what they feel about the current track of the show. While in the previous Kasautii Zindagii Kay episodes fans saw Prerna getting back after eight years to take revenge from Anurag, Mr Bajaj, on the other hand, was on-toes supporting her decisions. And then Komolika was baffled as Prerna's whereabouts were vexing her. Looks like the revenge story is not doing great with AnuPre fans. 

Also Read | Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Look at what Parth, Erica and others are doing during quarantine

Fans slam Kasautii Zindagii Kay revenge track 

As the aired Kasautii Zindagii Kay episodes, Prerna officially took over Basu's land by planning a concrete scheme with a developer, by putting an end to their mall project. Prerna's happiness knew no bounds when she won her step towards destroying Anurag's business. And now, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes' fans are not liking the revenge story, as Anurag has sacrificed all he had to let Prerna win the deal. 

Also Read | Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie interrupts her meeting with 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' team

Fans react to KZK track 

Also Read | Erica Fernandes and other actors of Kasautii Zindagii Kay - Changes post the 8-year leap

Also Read | Parth Samthaan shares hilarious clip of cops schooling people roaming out despite lockdown

 

 

