Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 13 Update | Will Ronit Listen To Komolika And Kidnap Prerna?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is a popular television soap opera that airs on Star Plus. The serial is a modern-day revival of the 2001-hit version, which was as popular as this new version. The plot of Kasautii Zindagii Kay revolves around Anurag and Prerna's love story and the trials and tribulations they face along the way.

What happened on Kasautii Zindagii Kay's January 13 episode?

The January 13 episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay began with Anurag questioning Prerna about their friendship and relationship. But Nivedita insisted on interrupting and took Anurag away for breakfast. Anupam asked Prerna how was she and the latter replied she was happy. Anupam said he felt hopeful that Anurag would regain his memory soon. Prerna replied that she was waiting for that day.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 2 Written Update: Prerna Agrees To Marry Viraj

The whole Basu family sat down for breakfast along with Prerna. Moloy got a call about the new year party and asked Nivedita about it. But Nivedita assured him that she had taken care of all the arrangements. Moloy then asked Prerna to bring her family along. Mohini added that Prerna should also bring Viraj.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay December 24 Update: Komolika Drugs Anurag

At the Sharma house, Shivani warned Prerna that she had provoked Komolika about Anurag and Prerna’s relationship and so they needed to be cautious. Prerna asked Shivani not to worry as she will be going with Viraj. Meanwhile, Komolika asked Ronit to kill Prerna before Anurag could regain his memory. Ronit said he would do it but they should not do anything at the party. Anurag might regain his memory seeing Prerna suffer. Komolika felt hopeless but Ronit assured her that they would kidnap her and then execute her death.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For January 3: Prerna Confronts Viraj

At the party, Nivedita was welcoming the guests when Anupam came there and complimented her. Moloy also came there and the two exchanged some quick banter. Prerna arrived with her family and Moloy welcomed them. Mohini joked that Prerna was not allowed to enter without Viraj but Prerna said Viraj would be there within some time. Mohini pulled Prerna aside and asked her to focus on her husband and not someone else’s husband. Prerna twisted her words and said that she, indeed, was focusing on her husband.

Also Read: 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Written Update For December 27: Will Prerna's Baby Survive?

Komolika stopped Prerna to taunt her but the two ended up arguing. Mohini called for Komolika then and the latter left. Prerna tried to look for Anurag but her saree got stuck. She pulled it but a hook of her blouse got torn in the process. Anurag asked her if she wanted something but just then sees her the hook coming off. He told Prerna he would help her and she could depend upon him. He then withdrew into flashback mode and said that a similar incident had happened before. Mohini and Komolika came there just then and told Prerna that her mother was calling her. Prerna left from there and Anurag told Komolika that he had to talk to her. Mohini whispered to Komolika that if Anurag tried talking about Prerna then she should avoid the topic, and left.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay January 09 Update | Anurag Admits His Feelings For Prerna

Downstairs, Viraj complimented Prerna and gave her flowers. Viraj thought that he wanted to tell Prerna he could not marry her but now he felt like he couldn’t. He told her he had to make a phone call and would be right back. But before leaving said that her smile was very pretty. Anurag watched this from a distance and wondered why was he feeling jealous. Prerna asked a waiter to put the flowers in a vase. Meanwhile, Ronit was seen taking on the disguise of a waiter to kidnap Prerna. At this cliffhanger, fans of the show are left wondering at Prerna's fate.

Also Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update For January 06 | Whom Will Prerna Choose?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.