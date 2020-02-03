Karan Wahi's 'Zing Game On' To Reveal Hidden Talents Of Indian Cricketers

Popular television actor Karan Wahi is back as a host with celebrity talk show Zing Game On. The chat show features various cricketers who will not only be in conversation with Karan but will also indulge in various games during the show. Owing to his love for the sport, Karan considers it a blessed-opportunity. In an interview, he had also revealed that he knows quite a few cricket celebrities, so the show will be less of an interview and more of a talk show where two friends will talk about their journey with a little bit of twist. Let us take a look at what is Karan Wahi's show is all about.

ALSO READ | From Karan Wahi's Bond With Dhawan To Krushna's Throwback, Here's The TV News Highlights

Karan Wahi's Zing Game On

Zing Game On is a unique game show that brings music, cricket, and entertainment together. The show consists of 20 episodes in total. Recently, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal appeared on the show and the episode was loved by the audience. Some secrets about the cricketers get revealed during the show. The show will also provide an opportunity for the cricketers to showcase their other talents which their fans are unaware of.

ALSO READ | Karan Wahi To Tie The Knot With Ladylove Uditi Singh Soon? The Actor Spills The Beans

Karan Wahi also talked about TRP channels that work better but he does not believe in the same and loves to work with Zing which has been doing great. The show is gaining popularity and it also airs on ZEE5. The show is immensely popular among cricket fans.

ALSO READ | Karan Wahi Calls Sonali Bendre By THIS Name; Sends A Sweet Birthday Wish

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan Reveals His Close Bond With Actor Karan Wahi, Says 'We Go Back A Long Way'

Image Courtesy: Zing's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.