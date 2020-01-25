From Karan Wahi's Bond With Dhawan To Krushna's Throwback, Here's The TV News Highlights

From Karan Wahi's 'close bond' with cricketer Shikhar Dhawan to Parag Tyagi’s open letter to Asim Riaz, a lot has happened this week. Here is a quick wrap-up of this week's biggest television news.

Shikhar Dhawan reveals he shares a close bond with Karan Wahi

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Karan Wahi's name tops the list of TV heartthrobs. The actor, who has time and again charmed his fans with his killer looks, enjoys a huge fan following across the nation. His fans were taken by surprise when cricketer Shikhar Dhawan recently revealed his 'close bond' with the actor on a show. The former revealed that the two go a long way and were childhood friends. That's not all. Dhawan also shared that the duo's families know each other very well too. Furthermore, throwing light on some funny anecdotes from the past, the cricketer even revealed that there were times when the two would eagerly wait to get out and play.

Surbhi Chandna's latest Instagram video

Surbhi Chandna, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a video, in which, the actor can be seen performing Zumba dance. With the video shared, Chandna revealed that she prefers Zumba over pilates. The video also features Surbhi Chandna's fitness trainer, Wilson Ward. Take a look:

Salman Khan opens the door for Asim-Sidharth

Bigg Boss 13 has been seemingly entertaining the audience since the show aired with its first season on television. As seen in one of the recent episodes of the show, a major fight broke out between contestants Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla, as the duo indulged in an ugly physical and verbal banter. Recently, the makers released a new promo of the upcoming Weekend Ka Waar episode, in which Salman Khan lashes out at Shukla and Asim for misbehaving. Salman also asks Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz to fight outside the house, as he wouldn’t mind opening the doors of Bigg Boss house for them.

Hina slays in a metallic white ensemble

For a promotional event of her upcoming digital series, Hina Khan opted for a white one-shouldered metallic ensemble. Teaming her look with lemon-coloured earrings, Hina Khan went for silver stilettos. Hina Khan also created headlines for her guest appearance in Bigg Boss. Take a look at Khan's outfit.

Krushna Abhishek shares a throwback picture with Arti Singh

Recently, television actor and popular comedian Krushna Abhishek shared an adorable throwback video with his sister Arti Singh and Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja. With the picture shared, Krushna Abhishek also penned down a heartfelt caption for her sister, as a recently released promo of the upcoming episode featured Arti crying. Take a look.

