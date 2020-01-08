'Supermodel Of The Year 2019' Has Contestants Pose On A Truck; Ujjwala Raut Mentors

The MTV Supermodel Of The Year 2019 has begun, and so has the race to become the next supermodel of India. The top 10 contestants that have been selected will now have to power through some tough tasks in order to prove themselves. The promo of the next episode shows that the contestants will be facing a hard task ahead in the game.

ALSO READ | Supermodel Of The Year 2019: These 6 Contestants Managed To Impress The Judges

Ujjwala Raut becomes the tough taskmaster

The last task saw the rejection of Anushka Sharma, Renee Kujur, Sakshi Shivdasani, and Anvita Dixit. The other shortlisted six will be performing a task in the episode that will air on Sunday. The upcoming task will have the models pose for a shot on a moving truck.

Have a look at the promo of the task:

ALSO READ | Malaika Arora Steps Up Her Style Game For 'Supermodel Of The Year' And How!

The video starts with VJ Anusha saying that the supermodels will get the experience of a lifetime in the task that they are about to perform. We then see Anusha and Ujjwala Raut sitting at the back of the truck.

Then, Anusha asks Ujjwala in Marathi whether she knows that the truck will be moving. The video then cuts to the moving trucks as contestants try their best to pose.

Ujjwala can be heard asking one of them if she forgot all the brief that was given to her. Later, she can also be seen saying that she doesn't want every pose with the model looking at the camera. Ujjwala also requests them to look around.

ALSO READ | 'Supermodel Of The Year 2019' Contestant Sakshi Failed To Impress The Judges Twice

MTV Supermodel Of The Year 2019 is judged by Malaika Arora, Masaba Gupta, Milind Soman, and Anusha Dandekar. Supermodel Ujjwala Raut is mentoring the contestants to become the best in the field. The show airs on MTV India every Sunday at 7 pm.

ALSO READ | Supermodel Of The Year 2019's Contestants Who Failed To Impress Ujjwala Raut

ALSO READ | Irina Shayk Birthday: Times The Supermodel Sizzled In A Swimwear

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.