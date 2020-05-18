EXCLUSIVE: Aham Sharma Opens Up On Working With Rajit Kapoor In 'Blue Oranges'

Aham Sharma has worked in a number of films and television dramas. He has worked in films like Blue Oranges and 1962 My Country Land both of which earned him appreciation for authentic and simplistic portrayal of characters. Aham Sharma recently spoke to Republic World and revealed details about his connection with the co-star he has worked with, in the past. He also shed some light upon what it was like to work with a senior actor like Rajit Kapoor right when he started off his career on the big screen.

Aham Sharma on working with Rajit Kapoor

Are you in touch with your costars, the ones that you have worked with in the past?

Life in Mumbai is such that when we work together, we are a family and when we move apart, we go on different paths and work on ourselves. Whenever we meet, which is rare, we start off wherever we left but in general, we are not in touch.

Do you miss working with anyone specifically?

Every project is special to you. You can catch up once in a while. We had a great time on the sets of Mahabharat and we had so much fun together. The time spent was special even during My Country Land and I will not be seeing them any time soon, but I miss those moments with all the costars.

You worked with Rajit Kapoor in Blue Oranges. What was the one thing you took away when you worked with such a senior actor?

It was my debut project and it was extremely raw. I was still trying to figure out and train. I would just watch him and try to understand the kind of effort they put into their roles. The characterization and execution. I still did not understand the craft much at that point. Today if I work with actors like him and other fine actors, I would be able to talk more, understand more. He has been very kind to me. Even other actors like Rajesh Ganguly...they were very supportive and really loved my performance and everything else. I was so new that I did not know what I was doing. I would just portray what was asked of me. I was just in awe of those actors. I wish I get to work with those actors now, discuss and understand better things about the craft. He has been very nice to me. If in primary school, if you talk to teachers, how much can you grab right? It is the same in acting. The director had a huge role in getting a great performance out of me. He knew what he wanted and he worked accordingly.

What is your dream role like? Which would be the character that you would have loved to portray on the silver screen and on television?

I have just done a few things so far. There are so many roles that I would have loved to be a part of. There are so many exciting work happening around us and I would like to be a part of anything which is good. You can ask me this question maybe after 20 years and I will have a clearer answer.

