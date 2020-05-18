'Mahabharat' Actor Shafaq Naaz Suffering From Slipped Disc, Friend Farnaz Shetty Reveals

Mahabharat actor Shafaq Naaz has suffered slipped disc recently and her close friend and TV actor Farnaz Shetty took to her social media to inform her fans about her condition. Farnaz Shetty shared some pictures of the Mahabharat actor in her social media. The pictures have Shafaq Naaz lying down while donning gloves and a mask while the other picture has the Mahabharat actor walking along with the support of a walker.

However, the Mahabharat actor still manages to look cheerful in the pictures despite her condition. The pictures have the Mahabharat actor, Shafaq Naaz donning a printed t-shirt and grey leggings. One can see the Mahabharat actor still trying to pose a smile in the first picture while lying down. While the second picture has the Mahabharat actor trying her best to walk with the help of the walker.

Farnaz Shetty informed Shafaq Naaz's fans about her severe medical condition due to slipped disc

Farnaz Shetty also had a heartfelt message for all the fans of Shafaq Naaz. Farnaz Shetty shared the pictures of the Mahabharat actor's condition and informed her fans and well-wishers that she is under a severe medical condition due to slipped disc. Farnaz Shetty also mentioned that the Mahabharat actor, Shafaq Naaz will be back in touch with all her fans once she recovers from this condition.

Farnaz Shetty and Shafaq Naaz share a close bond with each other

Shafaq Naaz and Farnaz Shetty share a close bond with each other and often comment on each other's posts on social media, giving complete friendship goals. Take a look at the Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor's post.

On the work front, Shafaq Naaz became a household name due to her portrayal of Kunti in the popular show, Mahabharat. Her performance was much appreciated by the masses. The show is currently being aired again due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Shafaq was also seen in the show Chidiya Ghar wherein she essayed the role of Mayuri and her dancing skills were much appreciated by the fans. The actor also made a brief cameo appearance in the show, Mahakali Anth Hi Aarambh Hai wherein she was reunited with her Mahabharat co-stars Saurabh Raj Jain and Pooja Sharma. She was also seen in the OTT platform, Ullu's web series, Halala which revolved around the concept of Triple Talaq.

