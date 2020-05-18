EXCLUSIVE: Aham Sharma Speaks About The Intensity Of Work Required For Period Dramas

Actor Aham Sharma is known for his work in television as well as cinema. The actor has lately been following the lockdown guidelines laid down by the government in order to curb the spread of COVI-19 while he focuses on fitness and spends time with family. The artist has immense love and passion for entertainment and the craft itself, which he has showcased through the variety of projects that he has been a part of. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Aham Sharma spoke about his famous portrayal of Karna in the much-loved Star Plus version of the mythological drama, Mahabharat.

Aham Sharma's choice of roles and characters

If you are given a choice between a role like that of Arjun Mehra from Manmarziyan and some role which is in a periodic drama, which one would you go for?



The only challenge in a periodic or historic drama is that people try to typecast you because your look is entirely different so it is not about given a choice, it is about…I have done roles like Karna in Mahabharat which was quite prominent and people have seen my work in that particular genre and I mean in huge numbers that work has reached. It all depends on what kind of project it is going to be and how it is going to be presented and everything else. So I cannot choose my favourite, it all depends on what the story is going to be and how intriguing and interesting it is. It is not just about the genre but how the character is and how it will be projected and everything else.

Mahabharat was a huge deal when it released, it was the talk of the town. This new age Mahabharat had you playing Karna. That role was already portrayed by Pankaj Dheer in the Doordarshan version so there was a certain bar that was set by the actor. Even today, when the show is being re telecast, everybody is talking about his work. How did you manage to prepare for the role and be so good at it that you bagged an award for it?



I often say that there are many characters and roles which have been portrayed by many actors. Talk about Hamlet or talk about any classic plays which you have in India also, Aadhe Adhoore, Court Marshall or take for instance, certain films also, they are remade many times. So if an actor is able to interpret a character well, then if the character is competent and good, he will be able to do justice to any role that he is a part of because he will not be in it unless he is ready for it. And if he has done his homework and character research and everything else, there is no way you know to falter…and when I say research I mean in order to look the part, he has to meet the requirement. If the character needs him to look bulked up or has to gain muscle mass, or maybe lose weight or look regular. So he has to do his part right, learn the character’s past story and learn why the character reacts in a certain way. If you do all of that, there is no reason why the audience will not like you or accept you. So in my portrayal also, talking about it is audience's part, but our director and creative interpreted Karna in a particular way and I put in my personality, I try to conceive what they are trying to portray, and so my portrayal is according to my interpretation and my creator’s interpretation, which is different from another character sketch. Also, the actor brings his own personality in the frame, you know. What I am saying is that actors have their own personality and interpretation under given circumstances and guidelines. So if the actor is good, he will do well, there are no two ways about it.

You mean it is basically about the versatility and the background research that goes into the character?

Exactly, that is what I am trying to say, people love my portrayal as well and I keep getting mails even now saying you really touched, inspired and moved us with your portrayal and I am really thankful to all of them. Karna is a character which has got larger than life appeal and people are emotionally attached to the character and it came with a certain set of responsibility and I am glad I was able to live up to those expectations.

