Shaheer Sheikh Shares Pictures With Pandavas From 'Mahabharat'; Calls It 'Art Of Chilling'

Though the nationwide lockdown has cooped people indoors, many are re-visiting their old days and cherishing the memories. Joining the bandwagon, TV's chocolate boy Shaheer Sheikh also shared a few pictures of him, featuring Pandavas, from the sets of his previous popular serial, Mahabharat. Shaheer Sheikh also said called it the art of chilling. Read on to know more.

READ | 'Mahabharat' Star Shaheer Sheikh Has A Fan From 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', Guess Who?

Interestingly, Shaheer Sheikh shared a slideshow, which featured his Mahabharat co-stars. The lead actors are seen having fun as they posed with all-smiling faces in all the pictures. Instagramming the slideshow, Shaheer Sheikh wrote a caption that read, 'The art of chilling on the sets. #5Pandav #swipeleft'. He further penned that, ' I don’t know why but I was very excited about the fact that I will have 4 brothers in this show.' He also showered love on his on-screen brother Rohit Bhardwaj as he wrote, 'My excitement doubled when they told me Rohit is playing Yudistir.'

READ | Shaheer Sheikh Showcases His Incredible Transformation For The Role Of Arjun; Pics Inside

The last line of his caption read, 'Brotherhood is beautiful and I will always cherish these memories. Love u guys'. Though he did not tag anyone in the picture, he mentioned the social media handles of his co-stars. His caption also has a few hashtags such as '#DownMemoryLane #fromthebeginning #bachpanse #stayhome' and '#staysafe'. Grabbing the opportunity, his co-stars such as Rohit Bhardwaj, Saurav Gurjar, and Vin Rana, among many others, left a heartwarming reply for Shaheer Sheikh. Take a look below:

READ | Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke's Kuhu Files Complaint After Her Instagram Account Gets Hacked

It seems like Mahabharat was one of those shows that are close to the heart of the 36-year-old actor. A few days back, he posted a collage of two different photos. One of them was clicked when he was playing the role of Anant in the show Navya: Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal, while the other photo is from the time from when he was playing the character of Arjun in the show Mahabharata. Shaheer Sheikh was 75kgs when he started preparing for the role of Arjun and he successfully gained over 20 kgs and turned 95kgs for the mythological show.

READ | Mahabharat: Shaheer Sheikh Opens Up About Scene That Emotionally Disturbed Him For Weeks

Shaheer Sheikh's serials

On the professional front, Shaheer is currently seen in playing the lead in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke in which he has been paired up opposite Rhea Sharma. It is a spin-off series of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in the lead. Shaheer is essaying the role of Abir in the show and has been garnering a lot of praise for it.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.