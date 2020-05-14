Mahabharat Written Update May 13, 2020: Yudhisthir Becomes The King Of Hastinapur

B.R.Chopra’s Mahabharat is re-running on television amidst the lockdown and is enjoying a record-breaking viewership. In the latest episode, the Pandavas, Kunti, and Draupadi visit Gandhari’s chamber. Gandhari says that Bhim did not kill Duryodhana but punished him for insulting Draupadi and meting out punishment is not a crime. Meanwhile, Dhritarashtra enters and says that he is responsible for whatever happened and asks her to curse him. Later, when Dhritarashtra informs everyone about his vow to spend the rest of the life in a forest, Arjun stops him and urges not to leave Hastinapur. But Kunti says that until the past does not leave, the present time can’t take over new things.

ALSO READ: Fan Asks If Doordarshan Will Play Star Plus's 'Mahabharat', Prasar Bharati CEO Answers

Mahabharat written update May 13 evening

Later, Vidur also requests to go along with Dhritrashtra, Gandhari and Kunti. But Krishna urges them to stay until Yudhishthir's coronation takes place. On hearing this, Yudhishthir says that no coronation will take place because Hastinapur’s throne is not empty and requests Dhritrashtra to stay as the king of Hastinapur. But he refuses and says that Yudhishthir is a symbol of truth and hence deserves to become the king. He also says that the age of justice will begin in Hastinapur with Yudhishthir. King Dhritarashtra says he does not know how to live in the sun, so let him gather his darkness and leave. He says he cannot see but can definitely make out that Yudhishthir will look very good sitting on the throne of Hastinapur.

ALSO READ: 'Mahabharat' Written Update May 12 & 13: Dhritarashtra's Attempt To Kill Bhim

Soon, the coronation ceremony of Yudhishthir begins. He urges Vidur to leave the past and be in the present and appoints him the Prime Minister of Hastinapur. Meanwhile, he also crowns Bhim as Yuvraj and Arjun is made the commander of the army who will protect the borders of Hastinapur. On the other hand, he appoints Nakul and Sahadev as his protectors and bodyguards of the king. Yudhishthir later also pays respect to his father and teacher Dhritrashtra and receives blessings.

Later, after Dhritrashtra, Gandhari and Kunti leave for the forest, the Pandavas and Lord Krishna visit Bhishma who is lying on the bed of arrows since the past few days on the battlefield. Bhishma feels happy on seeing them and Krishna asks Bhishma to give his grandson Yudhishthir one last lesson. Bhishma says that who is he to teach him when God is there with the Pandavas. Krishna says that he has knowledge but no experience and asks Bhishma to bless Yudhishthir with his own experience of ruling the kingdom. Bhishma gives the Pandavas a discourse on Dharma and his soul departs for heaven and the show ends here.

ALSO READ: Mahabharat Written Update May 11 & 12: Bhima Injures Duryodhana On The Battlefield

ALSO READ: This Is How Songs For Epic 'Mahabharat' Were Recorded By Mahendra Kapoor: WATCH

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.