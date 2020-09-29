Terence Lewis Shares Experience Of Shooting 'Tu Hai Toh' With Saurabh Prajapati

Bollywood's youngest dance director and choreographer Saurabh Prajapati has made a huge name for himself in a very short span and has worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood. Saurabh Prajapati recently directed a music video Tu Hai Toh, featuring Terence Lewis and Digangana Suryavanshi. Here is what Terence Lewis has to say when asked about his experience shooting for the song in six hours with his student-turned-choreographer, Saurabh Prajapati.

Terence Lewis on shooting with Saurabh Prajapati

Saurabh Prajapti’s Tu Hai Toh is sung by Ash King and Palak Muchhal and composed by Palaash Muchhal. The song which has already crossed two million views has been loved and appreciated by all. When Terence Lewis was asked about his experience shooting with his own student who has now turned into a successful dance director and choreographer, Terence Lewish was all praises for Saurabh Prajapati.

Terence Lewis said that he has known Saurabh since the time he was only 15 years old and had come for the first time in Mumbai. After completing his Diploma in Dance for Professional training at Terence Lewis’ Institute with flying colours, Saurabh Prajapati was selected to join the company in order to get hands-on training and experience in the field. Terence revealed that Saurabh Prajapti’s passion and commitment to dance always coupled with his hunger to continuously learn, and that is what set him apart from the rest.

Talking about the song, Terence Lewis revealed that he was taken by surprise when Saurabh Prajapati approached him to feature as the main lead in the music video. It was such a pleasure for him to work with his student turned choreographer and director, and the roles being reversed where Saurabh Prajapati was calling the shots and giving instructions. Terence Lewis said that as a choreographer and director himself, he has always been behind the camera so this experience of being in front of the camera and being the artist was an exciting & fulfilling one. It was like coming back to a circle, where a student was now directing the teacher.

Check out Terrence Lewis' song that has been choreographed by his prodigy:

(Source: PR)

