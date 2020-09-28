Nora Fatehi Praises Terence Lewis As He Replies To 'IBD' Video Controversy With A Story

Recently, Terence Lewis came under the heavy fire. Netizens criticized him for inappropriately touching Nora Fatehi on the sets of India's Best Dancers. However, Nora had come out in support of Terence on social media asking netizens not to spew hate the IBD judge. In return, Terence thanked her with a story of a monk and his followers. Here's what this is about.

Terence Lewis' subtle reply to online hate against IBD viral video

Defending himself against the onslaught of hate on social media, Terence Lewis posted a story of a monk along with a picture of him and Nora Fatehi. He also thanked the latter for coming to his defence against social media hate. The story is about a monk and his disciples who are about to cross the river Ganga to get to their monastery. However, a damsel in distress asks help from the senior monk and he carries her safely across the river.

This incident displeases his followers and one speaks up later saying that they are not supposed to think about the woman. But his master had carried the girl in her arms. The senior monk replied that he had carried her and left her on the bank but the disciple is still carrying him with her in her mind.

The post ends with a gratitude note to Nora Fatehi which says, "Thank you @norafatehi for being the most elegant, dignified n classy guest judge & for your implicit trust in me!". The photo along with the note is that of Terence Lewis carrying Nora during a dance performance. Check out the post here:

Also Read: Terence Lewis' Video 'slapping' Nora Fatehi's Back Leaves Twitter Divided

Replying to Terence Lewis's post, Nora wrote that during a time of photoshop and editing, she was glad he did not let such a situation affect him. He has been 'poised and dignified' through it all. She ended her note saying, "you and Geeta mam have been so respectful with me and have made me feel so loved and accepted as a judge on the show, its been a great life learning experience! Stay blessed". Check out Nora's reply:

This comes after the Terence Lewis controversy started when a video from the sets of India's Best Dancers went viral. The video shows Terence brushing his hands against Nora's backside while bringing his hands forward for a prayer-like position. Netizens slammed Terence for the video on social media and called him out for an unsavoury gesture. However, now it seems, Terence has a perfect reply for them.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi And Terence Lewis Performs Moroccan Cultural Dance In New Promo; WATCH

Also Read: Terence Lewis To Debut As Host On Flipkart Video’s ‘The Great India Dance Off’

Also Read: Remo Dsouza Back On Set After 4 Months, Shares Pic With Friends Geeta Kapur & Terence

Image credit: Nora Fatehi Instagram, Terence Lewis Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.