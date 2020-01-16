Bigg Boss 13: Fans Bash Madhurima For Her Violent Action Towards Vishal Aditya Singh

The Bigg Boss 13 house is currently having everything from intense emotions to drama the show is covering it all. There has never been a day in the Bigg Boss 13 house that has gone without any contestant getting into a tiff with each other. However, the two who have been constantly made headlines are ex-flames Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. Ever since the two got inside the house together, they have been consistently fighting and passing abuses at each other.

However, things took an extremely ugly turn between the two in the yesterday episode. The two ex-lovers again had a nasty fight. This all started when Madhurima teased Vishal and called him Behenji. This did not go well with Vishal and he asked her to stop using such words for him. But, she does not listen to him and continues doing so.

This angers him more and Vishal throws water on her, which in turn infuriates her, and she retaliates by splashing water at him back. This water drama continues even after Bigg Boss warning. Madhurima turns more violent and goes on to hit Vishal with a frying pan. Madhu keeps hitting Vishal aggressively with a pan until it breaks.

This violent pan drama has left viewers angry and they cannot digest the level the violence that has been going inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Fans of the ex-couple are also extremely disappointed and angry with their behaviour. Though many feel that Vishal was wrong too but Twitteratis are mostly upset with Madhu's violent action and have lashed out at her.

Check what netizens feel about the duo:

Yesterday felt hilarious abt #ViRima fyt.. But today felt bad fr #VishalAadityaSigh

Worst thing is #MadhurimaTuli has no regrets abt she hitting vishal.. Strange..really sad #BiggBos13 #BB13 — Elixir (@elixiron123) January 15, 2020

Also Read | Paras Chhabra's Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Wants To Leave 'Vighnaharta Ganesha'?

First time in #BB13 I liked #ParasChabra

Neeji mamlame khoon bhi karegi kya that's was right#MadhurimaTuli should get eliminate for what she has done today

After doing all that she is not every saying sorry jarasa bhi regret nahi hein#ShowStopperAsim #AsimRaiz — Hawkeye (@Hawkeye60073789) January 15, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Fans Curious To See Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Enter The House

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s Tattoo Will Leave You Awestruck

I Feel sad for #VishalAadityaSigh he is really good human being. #MadhurimaTuli is disgusting and I don't know why #ShehaazGill is taking her side?? No one deserves what Happened with Vishal. — Sunny Rana (@SunnyRa89888341) January 15, 2020

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Is Paras Chhabra Married To Akanksha Puri?

Image Courtesy: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.