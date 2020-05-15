Palak Tiwari's Makeup Skills Make Fans Draw Comparison With The Kardashians

Palak Tiwari, who is Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, is one of the social media sensations. She has over 399K followers on Instagram. She is also seen sharing some gorgeous photoshoot pictures of herself on Instagram. She recently shared a picture on social media where fans compared her with the Kardashians.

Palak Tiwari's fans think she resembles Kylie Jenner

This is not the first time that the actor has been compared to the Kardashians. Many comments on her various posts mention how she resembles Kylie Jenner- be it the way she poses or looks. Recently during the lockdown, she posted pictures from her room where she tried different poses. What caught netizens attention was her flawless makeup. One of the followers went on to mention that she had the makeup skills like that of the Kardashians'. Take a look at Palak Tiwari's photos

Palak Tiwari's love for make up

Recently during a live session, Shweta Tiwari said that she bought Palak makeup worth ₹1,80,000. Shweta Tiwari also revealed that the occasion was Palak's 16th birthday. She mentioned that the products were expensive and also jokingly said that she cannot afford another daughter. The mother and daughter also share a close bond with each other. Palak is also seen sharing pictures with her mother on Instagram.

