Asim Riaz Fans Trend #AsimForTheWin, Get Hilarious Response From UK-based Rail Company

Bigg Boss 13's contestants have earned a massive fan following throughout the show. Fans of the show have showered love on their favourite contestants over different social media platforms. Bigg Boss 13 fans have also flooded their feed with trending hashtags for the contestants. Recently, Asim Riaz's fans went the extra mile.

Reportedly, #Asimforthewin took over Twitter and Guinness World Records claimed that it is the most used hashtag in 24 hours. The love and support didn't stop there. The moment the news broke on the internet, fans started congratulating Asim Riaz but instead of Guinness World Records, they gave the credit to Great Western Railway.

Interestingly, fans mistakenly tagged a UK based railway company. Later, GWR not only cleared the misunderstanding but also wished luck to Asim Riaz and used the same hashtag in their tweet. Asim Riaz's brother Umar Riaz retweeted GWR's tweet. Meanwhile, many fans apologised for the inconvenience caused by them but others were feeling happy learning that a UK-based railways company wished their favourite contestant all the luck.

Oh god! This is so funny 😂. U guys tagged uk railway comp rather than guinness people., so much so that they had to clear it out 😂😂#AsimFandomHits15Million https://t.co/VXIX3UnQpR — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) February 3, 2020

This is not the first time when fans went crazy on Twitter. Reportedly, in 2019, to support cricketer Jos Buttler, some fans mistakenly tagged a reporter named, Josh Buttler. Later, the reporter cleared the misunderstanding after getting tagged in thousands of tweets.

Bigg Boss 13's finale is just two weeks away. Apart from Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shehnaaz Gill, and Mahira Sharma is competing in the race. Last week, contestant Vishal Aditya Singh got eliminated.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram)

