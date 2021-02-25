Fans Trend 'Happy Birthday Aly Goni' On Twitter As The Actor Turns 30

TV actor Aly Goni celebrated his 30th birthday on February 25. The actor who is known for shows like Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Naagin 3, had also participated in several reality tv shows. The recent of which, was the Colors reality show which ended a few days ago. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor was amongst the top 5 finalists and became a favourite among the fans after his conduct in the reality show, as well as because of his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin. As he celebrated his birthday, fans trended "Happy Birthday Aly Goni" on Twitter. Take a look at some of the tweets below.

'Happy Birthday Aly Goni' trends on Twitter

Wish u a very happy birthday @AlyGoni bro May Allah pak fulfill all ur wishes and bless you with all the happiness of this world .sending you lots of smiles and laughs on your special day . celebrate this awesome day with an extravagant celebration #HappyBirthdayAlyGoni pic.twitter.com/FcWO4IPa9y — ℳⅈℛℤᗅ♥️ᴬˢiᵐ𝕊𝕢𝕦𝕒𝕕♥️ (@ImrealMirza1) February 24, 2021

Happy birthday to a wonderful soul who won all our hearts in #BB14 !!!! Hamesha khush raho bhai . #HappyBirthdayAlyGoni — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) February 25, 2021

Best person @AlyGoni , he never disrespect anyone, no one hate him, this is the best think he earned.#HappyBirthdayAlyGoni pic.twitter.com/ex2ygGUFsd — Rakesh Deka JR 🇮🇳 || (@RakeshDekaJR2) February 25, 2021

It's our SHER ALY'S BIRTHDAY. The day is here and I don't think there can be any other special day to convey all that you admire about himෆ START TWEETING YOUR HEART OUT AND MAKE HIM FEEL SPECIAL!!!! #HappyBirthdayAlyGoni @AlyGoni — T E A M A L Y G O N I (@TeamAlyGoni) February 25, 2021

Stay blessed and a very happy life dear ❣️#HappybirthdayAlyGoni — TANU🎸 (@_bunny_2315) February 25, 2021

Apart from featuring in various Hindi serials, he also participated in several reality TV shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye 9, among others. Apart from sharing tweets, the fans have also shared some clippings from his birthday bash that he celebrated with his family and Jasmin Bhasin in Kashmir. On February 24, the duo was snapped as they took off for their journey to the valley.

Not just the fans, even his fellow contestant on the reality show and friend Arshi Khan wished him on his birthday with a hearty post.

On the work front, actor Aly Goni impressed his fans with his performance in the recent web series titled Jeet Ki Zid. In the show, the actor essayed the role of an Army cadet for which he lost weight by working out and doing MMA. Based on a true story, the show stars Amit Sadh in the lead role and also features Sushant Singh and Amrita Puri.

His rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin is an established actor who is known for her work in various tv shows as well as movies. She has worked in TV shows like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, in the lead roles. She has also appeared in reality shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

