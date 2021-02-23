Aly Goni And Jasmin Bhasin Head To Kashmir For A Vacay? Watch Video

TV actor Aly Goni and actor Jasmin Bhasin have lately been the talk of the town, ever since they appeared together on a popular Colors reality show. Recently, Viral Bhayani snapped the duo leaving for their Kashmir vacation. Take a look at the video clip featuring the two actors as the photographers bid them a happy journey.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin leave for their Kashmir vacay

Viral Bhayani shared an Instagram post an hour ago. He captioned his post saying "alygoni and #jasminbhasin are heading to Kashmir for holidays." Jasmin Bhasin was spotted donning a black spaghetti top and a black trouser. She highlighted her look with a red shoulder shrug. Meanwhile, Aly Goni wore a plain white T-shirt and jeans with a green jacket. Check out their video clip. A day ago, the duo was also getting media attention after going on a date post the conclusion of their reality show.

On the work front, actor Aly Goni is all set to impress fans with his performance in the upcoming series titled Jeet Ki Zid. The series is based on the life of the army and Aly Goni will also be setting foot into the digital world with this series and will be essaying the role of an Army cadet. The actor also revealed that the series has an Army backdrop so he is trying hard to lose weight, he is also working out and doing MMA (mixed martial arts).

Actor Aly Goni is known for his work in various TV shows including Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan, Nach Baliye 9 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, to name a few. His rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin is an established actor who is known for her work in various tv shows as well as movies. She is known for her work in Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, and Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, in the lead roles, while she also appeared in shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Kitchen Champion 5.

