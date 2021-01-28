When Is Aly Goni's Birthday? Know How Old The 'Naagin' Star Will Turn In 2021

After participating in a couple of reality shows, including Nach Baliye 9 and Khatron Ke Khiladi, popular TV actor Aly Goni has managed to carve a niche in the hearts of the audience. As these reality shows gave a sneak peek into the personal life of the actor, his fans started searching more to know about him. Among many others, a handful of fans are curious to know when is Aly Goni's birthday. If you are, too, one of them, we have got you covered.

When is Aly Goni's birthday?

February 25

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor will celebrate his 30th birthday this year on February 25. Interestingly, Aly Goni's Instagram feed makes it quite evident that he leaves any stone unturned to celebrate his birthday. Goni has often shared a couple of pictures to give a glimpse of his birthday celebration. On the other hand, many of his friends and co-stars also extend birthday wishes to him every year.

Last year, the Naagin actor's friend Jasmin Bhasin, who was also his rumoured girlfriend, had shared a birthday post for him. In the picture, shared by Jasmin, Goni and Bhasin were seen sharing a hearty laugh. While Aly sported an all-black avatar, Jasmin posed in an oversized red hoodie. For the caption, Bhasin penned a few lines of Kishore Kumar's song Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan. She further added, "Annoying but most precious".

On the other hand, in 2018, the Dhai Kilo Prem actor celebrated his birthday in Goa along with his family. Interestingly, Aly's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukherjee also joined the celebration. While extending his gratitude towards Krishna's effort, Aly shared a post. In a short caption, he wrote, "Thanx for coming for a day and making my birthday special 😘😘😘 you r a sweet heart god bless". Apart from it, Aly also shared a family picture on his social media wall.

The same year, Aly also received birthday wishes from his other Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-stars, including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Karan Patel. While Divyanka wrote a short caption along with a picture, Karan showered love on Aly. In the caption of his post, Patel wrote that they are "brothers for life".

