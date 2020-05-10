Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, And Other Female TV Actors Who Competed In Dance Reality Shows

Television actors often compete in various reality shows to showcase their talent or to explore a particular field. When actors participate in such shows, fans often get to see their favourite stars in a new light. Here are instances when female television cators competed in various dance reality shows and bowled over their fans.

TV actors who competed in dance reality shows

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is one of the biggest celebrities on television. The actor has had a whole bunch of roles and played various characters on screen. She also competed in a dance reality show in 2008. The actor came as a contestant for the first season of Zara Nach Ke Dikha. Later on, Jennifer Winger went on to host the show in the second season of Zara Nach Ke Dikha.

Drashti Dhami

Drashti Dhami is one of the most loved actors in the country. Drashti Dhami has participated in a number of dance reality shows and is vocal about her love for dancing as an art. She was first seen as a contestant in a dance reality show called Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan. Later, Drashti Dhami appeared on Nach Baliye 5 as a guest. Soon after that in 2013, Drashti Dhami won Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 6. The actor appeared once more on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 7 as a host. She appeared on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 8 once more but this time as a guest contestant. She also appeared as a guest in 2017 for Nach Baliye season 8.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy is among the few actors in the industry who have seamlessly transitioned into mainstream cinema. Mouni Roy was also quite popular as a contestant on several dance reality shows. Mouni first appeared in Zara Nach Ke Dikha as a contestant in 2008. Mouni Roy later went on to feature on Nach Baliye season 6 as a guest and later she joined Jhalak Dikhla Jaa season 7 as a contestant in 2014.

Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij is one of the most popular daily soap actors and is loved by audiences. Mahhi Vij first appeared in the dancing reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 4. Later on from 2012-2013, Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali competed in Nach Baliye season 5.

