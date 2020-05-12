Jennifer Winget is one of the most popular television actors and has a huge fan base. The actor has seamlessly transitioned into the digital space by being a part of a web series. Jennifer Winget’s fans have been excited for her new show and eager to see how she performs in it. Similarly, several other television actors have moved to web series after gaining massive popularity on television.

Jennifer Winget and other female TV actors who have been a part of web series

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget is best known for shows like Beyhadh and Beyhadh 2. She will soon be seen in an army officer avatar in the upcoming series Code M. Fans of Jennifer are excited to watch her portray a new character and are eager to see how she performs in the web series. her fans really appreciated the trailer and found it interesting and thrilling.

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi Jyoti rose to fame after the hit show Qubool Hai. She became one of the most famous actors in the country due to the massive popularity of the show. She too transitioned into the web series space soon. She was seen in a web series titled Tanhaiyaan, where Surbhi played the role of a fashion designer. Her fans loved her in this new character and praised her acting skills.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is one of the most popular actors in India. She rose to fame after her appearance in several TV shows and reality events. Nia Sharma also won the title of Asia’s sexiest woman just behind Deepika Padukone a while ago. The actor was seen in the web series Twisted in which her fans loved to see her flawless acting.

Tridha Choudhary

Tridha Choudhary rose to fame after she played the lead in Dehleez. She was soon seen as one of the most loved TV actors and gained several fans. Her show had a good run and fans enjoyed watching her on screen for a long time. She too transitioned into the web series space and was seen in Vikram Bhatt’s web series titled Spotlight.

