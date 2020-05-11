Jennifer Winget's TV Shows Whose Scenes Have Received More Than 8-star Ratings On IMDb

Jennifer Winget is one of the renowned TV actors. She is known for her acting in Beyhadh, Bepannah and other TV serials. She has also worked in some of the popular TV shows that have the highest ratings on IMDb. Some of the scenes of her shows have also gained more than 8-star rating on IMDb. Take a look at Jennifer Winget's scenes from TV Shows that have received more 8-star rating on IMDb.

Jennifer Winget's scenes with the highest ratings on IMDb

Bepannaah

Bepannaah was one of the popular shows on Colors TV. The plot of the serial was about the love story between Aditya (Harshad Chopda) and Zoya (Jennifer Winget). The first episode released on March 19, 2018. The first few episodes of the serial have gained over 8-star rating on IMDb. One of the most popular scenes is when Zoya comes to know Aditya's truth. The scene has gained over 9.9 ratings on IMDb.

Saraswatichandra

The serial released on February 25, 2013. The plot of the TV show was about Saraswatichandra (Gautam Rode) and Kumud's (Jennifer Winget) relationship. They both agree to marry each other as per their parents' wishes. One of the episodes that gained an 8-star rating on IMDb is when Saraswatichandra and Kumud start falling in love with each other after marriage. The scene has gained over 8.2 ratings on IMDb.

Kahiin To Hoga

Jennifer Winget was a child artist in the show. The plot of the TV show was about five sisters who are brought up in a middle-class family. Among the five sisters, one sister gets married to a rich man named Sujal (Rajeev Khandelwal). One of the popular drama scenes from the serial has 8.7 ratings on IMDb.

