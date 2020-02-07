Kasautii Zindagii Kay Weekend Blast: Prerna Feels Anurag Will Break Her Marriage

Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been topping the charts as Parth Samthaan (Anurag) tells Erica Fernandes (Prerna) that he is always going to shadow her and never leave her side. It has been a while since Komolika has been spiking Anurag's drinks, but the latter shows no signs. Now that Viraj has unveiled his other side, Komolika and he are set to destroy Prerna's life.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay weekend update

The recent episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay shows Prerna thinking about Anurag and their telepathy just works well. Anurag suddenly sneaks in through the balcony and surprises Prerna. Anurag's happiness knows no bounds when he spots that his ring is still stuck on Prerna’s finger. Anurag promises Prerna that no hurdles will come her way and he is always standing beside her.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 4 Update | Viraj Sees Anurag And Prerna In The Trial Room

While the Basus and Sharma's are busy with the festivities, Komolika traps Mohini and Nivedita in her new plan by making them feel guilty about Anurag's whereabouts. When Prerna's grandmother turns up, she makes a shocking revelation to Anurag about him marrying Prerna in the past. But Prerna's mother twists the story and tells Anurag that she has some issues with her memory.

Anurag and Prerna are just about to begin conversing in her room when Komoilka turns up and interrupts the two. Komolika is furious when Prerna reveals that Anurag has made her wear a ring.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 6 Update | What Does Anurag Remember?

The twist in the tale comes to light when Komolika sets a plan to kill Prerna and Veena. She also tells Viraj to cancel all his plans as she has a thunderous plan to kill Prerna. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo shows Prerna challenging Komolika that Anurag will do anything to stop her from marrying Viraj. Will Prerna fall into Komolika's trap once again?

"nothing is brutal than loss of hope"



Loved the way #prerna ascertained her stand to KL ..like always..full of confidence n grit.

When Hope is there nothing is lost.



Her strong faith n belief abt her love has my heart#ericafernandes..superb throughout#KasautiiZindagiiKay pic.twitter.com/UWg8YrA7wS — 🌷🆃🅴🅰🅼 🅿🆁🅴🆁🅽🅰🌷 (@EjfMmir) February 7, 2020

#KasautiiZindagiiKay #AnuragBasu remembered stopping Pre's marriage in the past! His eyes showed the stress of a memory Lost person searching for answers! #ParthSamthaan is outdoing himself in each n every epi! pic.twitter.com/zBB736OrQE — Edangel (@AngelinaEdangel) February 7, 2020

