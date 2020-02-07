Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Weekend Blast: Prerna Feels Anurag Will Break Her Marriage

Television News

Kasautii Zindagii Kay is witnessing some great drama as Viraj has joined hands with Komolika to kill Prerna. How will Prerna overcome this new hurdle now?

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
kasautii zindagii kay

Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay has been topping the charts as Parth Samthaan (Anurag) tells Erica Fernandes (Prerna) that he is always going to shadow her and never leave her side. It has been a while since Komolika has been spiking Anurag's drinks, but the latter shows no signs. Now that Viraj has unveiled his other side, Komolika and he are set to destroy Prerna's life.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay weekend update

The recent episode of Kasautii Zindagii Kay shows Prerna thinking about Anurag and their telepathy just works well. Anurag suddenly sneaks in through the balcony and surprises Prerna. Anurag's happiness knows no bounds when he spots that his ring is still stuck on Prerna’s finger. Anurag promises Prerna that no hurdles will come her way and he is always standing beside her. 

Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 4 Update | Viraj Sees Anurag And Prerna In The Trial Room

While the Basus and Sharma's are busy with the festivities, Komolika traps Mohini and Nivedita in her new plan by making them feel guilty about Anurag's whereabouts. When Prerna's grandmother turns up, she makes a shocking revelation to Anurag about him marrying Prerna in the past. But Prerna's mother twists the story and tells Anurag that she has some issues with her memory.

Anurag and Prerna are just about to begin conversing in her room when Komoilka turns up and interrupts the two. Komolika is furious when Prerna reveals that Anurag has made her wear a ring. 

Kasautii Zindagii Kay February 6 Update | What Does Anurag Remember?

The twist in the tale comes to light when Komolika sets a plan to kill Prerna and Veena. She also tells Viraj to cancel all his plans as she has a thunderous plan to kill Prerna. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay promo shows Prerna challenging Komolika that Anurag will do anything to stop her from marrying Viraj. Will Prerna fall into Komolika's trap once again?

Kasautii Zindagiii Kay NEW TWIST: Viraj Joins Hands With Komolika To Kill Prerna?

Kasautii Zindagii Kay UPDATE: Anurag chooses a ring for Prerna, says he is possessive

(Image courtesy: Screengrab from the show)

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020