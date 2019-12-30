Kapil Sharma To Mahi Vij, Here Are All The TV Celebrities Who Welcomed Parenthood In 2019

2019 was a year filled with surprises and an absolute delight for fans of Indian TV. Many new shows were introduced and fans got to watch some of their favourite stars revive their roles. Some shows event went on to get a spin-off making fans extremely happy. Amidst all of the major happenings, many celebrities were fortunate to welcome a new member in their lives. Here is a list of prominent television celebrities who welcomed new-borns in 2019.

TV celebs who welcomed babies in 2019

Also Read | Kit Harington Birthday: When The Actor Appeared On Television Apart From Game Of Thrones

Kapil Sharma

Blessed to have a baby girl 🤗 need ur blessings 🙏 love u all ❤️ jai mata di 🙏 — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

On December 10 television celebrity and comedian Kapil Sharma became a father to a beautiful daughter. The actor was congratulated by all the big names in Bollywood who showered their blessings on social media.

Also Read | Christmas Celebrations Of Television Actors, From Hina Khan To Erica Fernandes

Amy Jackson

Amy Jackson and fiancé George Panayiotou welcomed their son Andreas on September 23 this year. The couple were extremely happy and have since then been sharing adorable photographs of the child on social media.

Also Read | Hina Khan To Jennifer Winget: A Look At The Best Dressed Television Actors

Chhavi Mittal

Prominent TV Star Chhavi Mittal and her husband Mohit Hussein were blessed with a baby boy on May 13. The newborn was named Arham, the couple also has a six-year-old daughter named Areeza.

Also Read | Kushal Punjabi's Memorable Journey From Television To Bollywood. Read

Ekta Kapoor

One of India’s biggest names on television is Ekta Kapoor. The producer welcomed her son on January 27. She named him Ravie after her dad Jeetendra whose real name is Ravi Kapoor.

Mahhi Vij

One of the most popular television couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali welcomed their baby girl in August of this year. The couple has been married since 2010 and been sharing pictures of their daughter on social media.

Saumya Tandon

The Bhabhiji Ghar par hai star gave birth to a baby boy on January 14. She and her husband Saurabh Devendra Singh named their kid Miraan Tandon Singh

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.