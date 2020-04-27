'Mahabharat' Written Update April 26 & 27, 2020: Uttara To Marry Arjun's Son Abhimanyu

B.R.Chopra’s Mahabharat is re-running on television amidst the lockdown and is enjoying a record-breaking viewership. In the latest episode, Bhishma Pitamah, Dronacharya and Kripacharya hesitantly target Arjun, but he outshines them by using his blessed arrows. He also breaks their bows and destroys all their weapons, hence leaving them defenceless. His bravery and skills leave the Kaurava warriors speechless even as they continue to perform their duties towards their King, and his representative, Duryodhana.

Mahabharat written update April 26 evening / 27 morning

After an intense fight, Arjun succeeds in overpowering everyone, including the three senior members of the enemy camp and also the young warriors Ashwatthama, Dushasana, Karna and Duryodhana. In the end, Arjun uses a special weapon to make all his enemies unconscious and later asks Prince Uttar to get a piece of their clothing as a token of victory for Uttara. However, when the prince wonders why Arjun would not kill the enemies, the latter says that it is against the principles of Kshatriya Dharma to kill those who are unconscious. Hence, he teaches the fundamental principles of war to the young warrior Prince Uttar.

Meanwhile, when the King of Matsya receives the news of the prince’s victory, Yudishthir, who is in the disguise of a servant named Kank, heaps praise on Brihannala (Arjun). But the King of Matsya gets furious and irritated with Kank for crediting Brihannala for the victory of his son. While returning from the battlefield, Arjun tells Uttar not to disclose the truth about his identity to anyone and asks him to pretend as if it is he who has won the battle against the Kauravas. After returning to the palace, when Uttar credits Brihannala, the latter diverts people's attention and urges the prince to remain quiet.

Later, Brihannala gives the pieces of clothes that Uttar has brought for her sister Uttara from the enemy camp. The princess beams with joy, but her mother asks her to behave like a grown-up girl, stating the fact that she is now old enough to get married. Eventually, Arjun talks to Uttara about his son Abhimanyu and says that he deserves to be her husband and showcases his fondness for Uttara and accepts her as his daughter-in-law.

The next morning, the Pandavas visit the King's royal court dressed as Kshatriyas. King Virat initially refuses to believe that they are Pandavas, but after Uttar reveals the true identities of all of them, the King profusely apologises for ill-treating them. In the end, Arjun expresses his desire to see Uttara entering his household as his daughter-in-law, and then the scene cuts to Dwarika, where Subhadra starts preparing for Abhimanyu's wedding ceremony.

The next episode starts with Dhritarashtra coming to meet Bhishma and Bhishma being sad after seeing the current scenario. Meanwhile, in Dwarika, Lord Krishna is preparing for the marriage of Abhimanyu and Uttara. Krishna comes to meet Draupadi and she blesses Subhadra's son Abhimanyu. During this, Krishna starts laughing and says that Draupadi should save some blessings for her sons also.

Soon, the marriage between Abhimanyu and Uttara starts, Draupadi is seen very happy for the same. Abhimanyu and Uttara take everyone's blessings. Later, a meeting is convened at the royal court in which Lord Krishna talks about insults of the Pandavas and says that war should be the last option in any situation. King Yudhisthir is yet to tell the king of Hastinapur that they have fulfilled the condition and hence they should get Indraprastha.

Lord Krishna further reveals that he is King Dhirtrashtra’s spokesperson and suggests that first, King Yudhisthir’s ambassador or an emissary should go to Hastinapur and after a tough discussion everyone agrees to Krishna’s words. At Hastinapur, Vidur asks Dronachraya and Kripacharya to tell King Dritrashtra to invite the Pandavas by sending a messenger before the Pandavas send an ambassador and give back their kingdom. Meanwhile, the emissary from Pandavas arrives in Hastinapur. On listening to this, Bhisma and Vidur favour a peaceful settlement but Duryodhan disagrees and he also insists that the Pandavas should spend 12 more years in exile and the episode ends here.

