Sana Khan And Husband Mufti Anas Enjoy The Snow In Gulmarg During Their Honeymoon

Sana Khan is currently on her honeymoon with her husband Mufti Anas Sayied. The had flown to Srinagar a few days ago, saw a few local sights and then came to Gulmarg. She recently shared a series of photos as they enjoyed the snow in Gulmarg. Take a look at Sana Khan's honeymoon photos.

Also Read | Sana Khan Shares An Adorable Video With Husband Holidaying In Kashmir

Sana Khan enjoys Gulmarg snow with husband Mufti Anas

Sana Khan and Mufti Anas are spending some quality time in Gulmarg. Mufti Anas captured some beautiful pictures of Sana as she enjoyed the snow in Gulmarg. Sana had worn a florescent green hoody and wore a furry coverup to protect her from cold. She also wore a camouflaged fanny pack and paired her outfit with yellow sunglasses. In the last photo, Sana and Mufti posed in the last picture. In the caption, she wrote heaven describing the surrounding. She also mentioned that her husband clicked her pictures.

Also Read | Sana Khan Shares First Picture With Husband Mufti Anas Sayied; Changes Name On Instagram

Sana Khan's fans took to her post to comment on their honeymoon pictures. Her fans have called the two adorable. They have sent in blessing for the couple in Urdu. Take a look at the comments on Sana Khan's honeymoon photos.

Image source: Sana Khan's Instagram

Also Read | Who Is Mufti Anas? Everything About The Man Who Married Former Actor Sana Khan

About Sana Khan and Mufti Anas wedding

Sana Khan had a very tough year after she broke up with her ex Melvin Louis. She decided to quit showbiz and deleted all her glamorous pictures from Instagram. She tied the knot with Mufti Anas in a hush-hush ceremony and later made an announcement on Instagram about the same. She shared pictures from all her ceremonies soon after. She wore a red lehenga for her wedding while Mufti Anas wore a white Sherwani. She later shared a boomerang of herself as she was dressed in her bridal lehenga. She wrote "Blushing Bride" in her caption.

She also shared pictures from her Mehendi ceremony. She wore an orange and pink Anarkali suit as she got her Mehendi done by the artists. She also shared a couple of photos of her Mehendi on her hands and feet. She wrote that if her love weren't real, the Mehendi wouldn't have turned out to be so dark. Take a look at Sana Khan's Mehendi ceremony photos.

Also Read | Sana Khan Undergoes COVID Test At Srinagar Airport After Enjoying Her Vacay In Kashmir

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.