Sana Khan Flaunts Mehendi-filled Hands; Says That Her 'shohar' Loves It Too

On January 3, 2021, former actor Sana Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a pair of boomerang videos displaying her henna. In the first video, she used a shimmery filter while capturing the video for displaying her front side of the Mehendi. However, in the second video, she can be seen flaunting her Mehendi on the backside of her hands. Her caption informs us that Sana Khan's husband, too, loves her Mehendi.

Sana Khan flaunts her Mehendi

While sharing the boomerang videos, Sana wrote, “Happiness is knowing that ur shohar loves mehndi as much as you” with a heart. As soon as she posted the videos, her fans were quick enough to like them and flooded the comments section with positivity. A fan wrote, “Grls love” with several red hearts, while another one commented, “Mjhy in hatho se muhbt h (I love these hands) with a red heart. A user wrote, “Mashallah may Allah bless you both”. Another one simply called it ‘beautiful’.

Sana Khan had quit the entertainment industry in October last year. She married an Islamic cleric Mufti Anas Sayed in Surat on November 20, 2020. Being an active Instagram user, Sana treated her fans with glimpses of her wedding festivities. On November 26, 2020, Sana shared a picture flaunting her Mehandi. She captioned the post as, “Agar mera Ishq itna pak na hota toh meri mehendi ka colour itna dark na hota (If my love wasn’t strong enough, the colour of my henna wouldn’t be so dark)”.

In her another video from her wedding festivities, Sana shared a boomerang video in her orange ethnic outfit she chose for her Mehandi ceremony. She showcased her Mehendi and flaunted her bright smile. In her caption, she simply wrote, “Mehendi” with a heart. Tassnim Sheikh and Saba Ibrahim simply dropped red hearts in the comments.

Sana has appeared in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu films, reality television shows, TV commercials, dance performances in films as a special appearance. She has appeared in over 14 films in five languages and has been featured in over 50 advertisements. On October 8, 2020, Sana informed her fans that she was quitting the entertainment industry to ‘serve humanity and follow the order of her Creator’.

Image Source: Sana Khan Instagram

