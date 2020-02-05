Former Bigg Boss Contestants Who Extended Their Support To Shehnaaz Kaur Gill

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill is considered to be one of the strongest members in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She is often referred to as the most entertaining member. Fans of Shehnaaz have always supported her throughout the show; however, many celebrities have also supported her. What is most interesting is to see that former Bigg Boss contestants have also extended their support to this Bigg Boss 13 contestant. Many have said that they either find her entertaining or that she is far from being fake. Here is a list of former Bigg Boss contestants who support Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Contestants Who Earned The 'Angry Young Man' Tag; Sidharth Shukla, Kushal Tandon

Gautam Gulati

#shehnaaz voting 🗳 in the end will show the love she has earned so does not matter what she is being told & we all know how Real and what an entertainer this women is💯https://t.co/08GMwrctrt — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) January 28, 2020

Bigg Boss season 8 winner Gautam Gulati has also extended his support to Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. After visiting the Bigg Boss 13 house, Gautam Gulati has been quite vocal about how he likes Shehnaaz as a contestant. He even urged his fans to go vote for Shehnaaz Kaur Gill.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Kashmera Shah Says, "I Don’t Like Shehnaaz Gill As A Contestant"

Sambhavna Seth

My biggest reason to watch this season of @BiggBoss was #SidharthShukIa and #ShehnazGill..Kahani khatam!!!! — Sambhavna Seth (@sambhavnaseth) January 12, 2020

Bigg Boss 8 contestant Sambhavna Seth along with Vindu Dara Singh is often seen supporting Sidharth Shukla. However, off late, she has spoken about how she supports both Sidharth and Shehnaaz and that she is a SidNaaz fan. She has even said that she only watches the show for Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Gauahar Khan

Shehnaz I love ! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) January 21, 2020

Bigg Boss season 7 winner Gauahar Khan has simply said that she loves Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. Shehnaaz has had a lot of fan following; however, her entertaining nature is what seems to be playing to her benefit. Apart from Gautam, Gauhar is the second winner of the Bigg Boss franchise to say that she likes Shehnaaz Gill.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Will Shehnaaz Be Seen In A New Show, Titled 'Shehnaaz Gill Ki Shaadi'?

Shefali Bagga

Don’t worry #ShehnazGill we all are with you!! You have won many hearts already . Aur fir Isko log flipper bolte hai .. jab iske khud ke log ise support nahi karenge toh ye dusri taraf hi jaegi na .. #ShehnaazGillForTheWin #ShehnaazGillWinningHearts — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) January 31, 2020

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga has been extensively tweeting about how much she likes Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. She even tweeted with a few hashtags to extend her support. Despite being a fellow contender on the same season, Shefali Bagga has managed to make friends with Shehnaaz.

Delnaaz Irani

Last few days of @BB13Official

.ab toh follow karna hain and yes I'm biased towards #ShehnaazGiII Because some times without any reason you start loving the person.. Find her entertaining and my definition of entertainment is pure entertainment. — Delnaazz Irani (@IamDelnazzIrani) January 27, 2020

Bigg Boss season 6 contender Delnaaz Irani is very vocal about her liking and her support for Shehnaaz Kaur Gill. She extensively talks about how she does not think Shehnaaz is being fake and has even said that Shehnaaz is probably the most real person in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Delnaaz even made a sweet request to Bigg Boss, asking him to make at least one winner with the words ‘naaz’ at the end of their name. She too asked her fans to vote for Shehnaaz.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13: Sambhavna Seth Backs Shehnaaz Gill After Kashmera Shah Called Her 'FakeNaaz'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.