New Year's Gift Ideas For All Types Of Friends In Your Circle

With Christmas and Thanksgiving out of the way, it is now the turn for New Year's. After a tough time with picking Christmas gifts, are you now confused with what to get your friends for New Year's? Here is a curated list of a few amazing gifts ideas for your friends for this New Year's Eve.

New Year's Gift Ideas for your friends

Polaroid

For friends who love clicking pictures, this instant camera is the perfect gift. These cameras make use of self-developing films to print out the photos. The instant printing ability of the camera is what makes it a popular choice among crowds.

ALSO READ | New Year 2020 Makeup Trends: Top Hair And Makeup Trends You Should Expect In 2020

Smoothie Bombs

Made from whole ingredients, there are a lot of smoothie bombs available in the market in various flavours. Simply combine the bombs with a banana and some milk and you will have your delicious smoothie ready. This is a perfect gift especially for friends who love working out and eating healthy.

Mason Jars

Mason Jars are another great choice of gifts for the juice enthusiasts in your gang. Go for an old school jar or surprise them with the ones that come in different shapes and sizes. Mason jars are now a popular choice even among restaurants that have now substituted their glasses for a jar.

ALSO READ | New Year Skincare Tips: How To Get That Glow During The New Years

Clocky

For all the lazy ones in your circle, this is the perfect gift. Since almost everyone is in the habit of snoozing their alarms until they're late, Clocky plays a smart trick on them. It not only wakes one up but also runs away when one tries to snooze it, making sure that they get up to shut it off.

Bath Bombs

For all the friends that love fancy bathing, a bath bomb is an ultimate gift for them. Even for those who don't, fancy bath bombs are just what everyone needs. It is not necessary for you to go out and buy these bombs, you can simply mix up a few ingredients and build a DIY bath bomb.

ALSO READ | New Years Gifts Can Be Jazzed Up In Many Different Ways; Here Are Some Easy Wrapping Ideas

Set of perfumes

This is the safest gift if you can't decide what to buy. Everyone loves fragrances and enjoy owning a good set of it. If you can't decide on one type of smell, go for multiple ones ranging from mild to strong.

Box of happiness

This gift will add a personal touch to your gift. Very easy to make, simply combine a few favourites of your friend and add them all in a single decorative box. You can also add a theme to the box like a blue box, comfort box, and more.

ALSO READ | New Year's Eve: Interesting Things To Do To Spend New Year's Evening At Home