Friends Tip $1,200 To Waitress For Holidays, Netizens Inspired By Gesture

A group of friends left $1,200 tip for a waitress to make her Christmas merry, at a local pancake restaurant in Paterson, New Jersey. Activist Zellie Thomas took to Twitter to share the incident saying he was part of something that he hopes become an annual holiday tradition.

Waitress got confused

Thomas said that the waitress got confused when she received the tip thinking they had made some mistake. The group was grinning as she double-checked the bill and tip but she has no idea that it was not a mistake. The activist shared a video where the employee can be seen covering her face in surprise saying, “Oh, my God, you’re going to make me cry. Thank you. I appreciate that.”

Our @IHOP waitress was so confused when she was given the $1,200. She started to count it like...”Wait, you gave me to much” and as she double checks the bill we are just grinning like “she has no idea that we didn’t make a mistake”... pic.twitter.com/x8BUOL2gDk — zellie (@zellieimani) December 14, 2019

Thomas encouraged people to pool money and give a substantial amount of tip to a waitress for the holidays. “If you and your friends have the capacity and heart to pool your money to give a large tip to a waitress this holiday season that you know deserves it. I encourage it. You’ll be surprised how many of your friends would be supportive of the idea!” he tweeted.

Social media appreciated the gesture and commented on the video that they are inspired to do the same. “This is great! Also, that wu-tang christmas sweater is super hard. Imma have to try and cop one (sic),” wrote one user. Another user said that though it was a lovely gesture, filming and posting it on Twitter was ‘a bit shallow’. Thomas replied to the comment saying, “We wouldn’t have gotten the idea unless someone else posted themselves doing it. And people are already commenting that they themselves are now inspired to replicate. That’s a great thing.”

